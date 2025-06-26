Private talks accidentally made public in privacy blunder over £46m expansion of Biggleswade special school

Private talks were accidentally made public at a local authority committee meeting about whether a £46m expansion of a special school in Biggleswade “Is the best option”.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current Ivel Valley School and College site in Hitchmead Road is in desperate need of renovation. Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive voted in favour of starting a consultation process on extension plans in April.

This would combine the site overhaul with an expansion of the development on to adjacent land. Several options were presented in a report to decide how much should be spent on the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) project and whether a complete redevelopment is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The confidential discussions were revealed at a meeting of CBC’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, during executive member updates. Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe told the committee: “Some of us attended a scoping workshop online recently.

The current Ivel Valley School and College site in Hitchmead Road is in desperate need of renovation. Photo: Google Maps Street View

“There was some talk at that session about whether extending Ivel Valley is the best option.”

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion, who chairs the committee, interrupted him at that stage. Councillor Pughe was told by the committee’s administrative officer the subject “wasn’t for open discussion” and “would be held in your private session” in July.

“That will be scoped,” councillor Pughe was informed. “That will be shared with the committee. But that meeting will be held in private, as will any discussion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Versallion said earlier in his personal announcements: “We’ve had a scoping meeting for Ivel Valley School and College in Biggleswade.

“There’s due to be a formal session on Friday July 18th, where we’ll get into an evidence gathering session.

“This is to help us with the executive decision which was made on April 1st about how to renovate, rebuild and expand that special school in Biggleswade.

“It’s to let you know we’ve held the scoping meeting and others will be informed now of the next step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker asked for an update on SEND school places, in particular Ivel Valley, as a requested item.

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen replied: “The executive approved option 1(b) as the preferred choice for Ivel Valley School in April.

“Officers are working to take that decision forward. The leader of the council has convened a meeting with senior officers and members to discuss and approve that path. The hope is we can shortly announce the details and dates.

“Work continues on making maximum use of classroom space across the whole of Central Bedfordshire. The aim is to plan how best to speed up the transition from three-to two-tier education, as well as the accelerated provision of special needs places to reduce costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Head and academy leaders have been consulted about this process for several weeks. The intention remains to bring this work back to the executive and this committee in the autumn.”

Councillor Whitaker added: “It all sounds great, but we’ve children particularly around special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) still waiting to have school places confirmed for September.

“I don’t have any confidence those children have places for September. It feels like that report is too late.”