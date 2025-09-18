Road closures and planning applications for the Biggleswade area

Planning applications. Photo: National World

We’ve had a look through the latest public notices to bring you the road closures and planning applications that could impact you.

Myers Road, Potton

Myers Road will be closed to all traffic outside Hillside from September 29 to October 2. The closure is to allow for the installation of a new electricity supply. Emergency vehicles will be exempt. Access to properties will be maintained where possible but may be restricted according to signage.

Alternative route: Via Everton Road, Potton Road, Heath Road, Green End, and B1040.

Everton Road (Tempsford) and Everton Hill (Everton)

A short section (20 metres either side of the level crossing) will be closed overnight on September 28 from 1am to 8.30am to carry out level crossing inspection works.

Alternative route: Tempsford Road, Sandy Road, Everton Road, Swaden, High Street, Bedford Road, Great North Road, Blunham Lane, Station Road, Church Street, and back to Everton Road.

Westfield Road, Henlow

Westfield Road will be closed entirely between September 29 and October 24, between 8am and 6pm daily, to carry out tree maintenance works. Emergency vehicles are exempt. There is no alternative route provided.

Central Bedfordshire Council is also inviting residents to comment on a range of planning applications, including major developments and works affecting conservation areas.

Thornton Mausoleum, Blunham (Ref: CB/25/01751/LB)

Proposal: Roof replacement including broken tiles, defective timbers, lead work, and guttering on a listed building.

Land South of Faynes Court, Sandy (Ref: CB/25/02532/FULL)

Proposal: Erection of four new dwellings, with associated access in a conservation area.

Etonbury Farm, Arlesey (Ref: CB/25/02580/FULL)

Proposal: Change of use from residential home to 10-room hotel with meeting space – classified as a major development.

4 Horslow Street, Potton (Ref: CB/25/02383/FULL)

Proposal: Demolition of existing garage/store, erection of a new garage and garden room within a conservation area.

Land Adjacent to 80 Park Road, Moggerhanger (Ref: CB/25/02731/OUT)

Proposal: Outline application for up to 49 dwellings (30% affordable), with open/play space, landscaping, and service infrastructure. Major development.

You can view and comment on these applications by visiting the council’s website.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/