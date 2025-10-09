Road closures to watch out for in Potton, Moggerhanger and Northill - plus latest planning applications

File photo of traffic cones (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Roads are set to be closed for ‘essential works’ this month.

The latest public notices reveal a full road closure is scheduled for October 22 to 24 at Hatley Road in Potton. The closure is for water connection works outside the Poultry Farm. Access for emergency services will be maintained. A diversion route via B1042 and Sutton Road will be in place.

Vacuum pothole maintenance at Thorncote Road, Northill and Hatch will result in closures between October 20 to 21 from 9am to 3pm. Affected roads include Thorncote Road, Thorncote Road (Northill), and Thorncote Green. Diversion signs will be in place.

And from October 6 to 28 Park Road (No. 9 to junction with St Johns Road) and St Johns Road (No. 65 to Bedford Road) in Moggerhanger will be closed for infiltration works. The diversion route will use the A603.

Central Bedfordshire Council has also issued three Public Path Diversion Orders affecting Footpath No. 12 and Bridleway No. 13 in Potton, to accommodate changes related to quarry and land development.

Footpath No. 12 (Highways Act Order): A section will be diverted west-north-west, shortening the route by 40 metres. New path width: 2 metres.

Footpath No. 12 (Town and Country Planning Order): A more extensive realignment will reroute the path around Potton Quarry. Total new route: approx. 557 metres, width: 2 metres.

Bridleway No. 13: A 360-metre stretch will be diverted along a new 640-metre route. New path width: 4 metres.

Maps and detailed descriptions are available for viewing by appointment at Priory House, Chicksands. Public representations and objections can be submitted until November 7 to Highway Assets Intelligence Team Leader, Central Bedfordshire Council, email: [email protected] or on 0300 300 6530.

Meanwhile, residents are invited to review and comment on several new planning proposals, including developments in conservation areas and applications affecting listed buildings.

Henlow: A proposal has been submitted (Ref: CB/25/02385/FULL) for a single-storey side and rear extension at 52 High Street. The development lies within a conservation area and includes a new side window.

Stotfold: A significant Reserved Matters application (Ref: CB/25/02740/RM) details plans for 100 dwellings and an integrated Care Village on land south of Arlesey Road. This follows the previously approved outline application for up to 181 homes and extensive public open space.

Meppershall: An application (Ref: CB/25/02814/PIP) seeks Permission in Principle for the development of up to 9 single-storey bungalows on grassland west of Shillington Road.

Arlesey: Two applications (Ref: CB/25/02852/FULL and CB/25/02853/LB) propose the conversion and extension of an existing car port at Church Farm, 4 High Street, into a granny annexe. Works include a new first floor with dormer windows, impacting the setting of a listed building.

Ickwell (Biggleswade): At Shyre Cottage, Ickwell Green, an application (Ref: CB/25/02916/FULL) proposes the erection of a detached garage and associated works. The site is within a conservation area and affects a listed building.

Full details of all applications are available on the Central Bedfordshire Council Planning Portal, where residents can submit their comments.

