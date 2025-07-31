Rural business park near Sandy granted retrospective permission - despite concerns over road safety

Phoenix Business Park, Hatch Screenshot Google StreetView (C)2025 Google Image capture August 2024

A rural business park near Northill has been granted retrospective planning permission, despite local objections over its impact on the countryside and road safety concerns.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s planning committee approved the application for Phoenix Business Park, located south of the hamlet of Hatch, which sought to retain shipping containers used for small business storage, formalise a change of use on adjacent land, and introduce a new access road, parking area, and landscaping bund.

Northill Parish Council objected, warning the development would have a “detrimental impact” on the open countryside which would affect the Greensand Ridge as the footpath is adjacent to the site.

Also, that there would be an increase in traffic movements in and out of the site including HGVs.

But planning officers said the applicant had “adequately” demonstrated that the proposal will not result in a harmful impact on the local landscape or character of the area.

They added the highway’s impacts are not considered to represent a detrimental impact on highway safety in the area, and the expansion of the existing established commercial premises will contribute towards “achieving the economic aim” of sustainable development.

It would also provide additional space for small local businesses and enable employment opportunities in the rural area.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Mr Briggs said the site fulfils a demand from small businesses “that can’t afford to go into a large industrial park, but equally, they can’t run their businesses from home.”

“They’re looking for small places that can store equipment… that’s accessible and safe. There’s a real need for this in the local community,” he said.

Councillor David Bligh (Lib Dem, Leighton Linslade North) asked why this was a retrospective application.

Mr Briggs said his client bought the site with business uses planning permission which he thought allowed him to put containers on it.

“Once he put the containers on it, he then found he couldn’t,” he said.

Councillor Nick Andrews (Labour, Arlesey and Fairfield) said the containers were installed with “good intentions”.

“I can see those needs in local rural areas for small storage areas for painters, decorators, plumbers, electricians, etc., because so many times we hear of their vans getting broken into and their equipment taken away,” he said.

“Somewhere like this where you could probably put them in containers and …put all your equipment in there, seems quite a good idea to me.”

The application was approved unanimously, with a request for highways officers to review the site’s proposed one-way traffic system before the final decision notice is issued.