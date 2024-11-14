Sale of "lucrative" employment land at Biggleswade set to begin in early 2025

The Holme Farm site in Biggleswade. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A “lucrative” sale of previously labelled “once in a generation” employment land at Biggleswade could begin in the early part of next year, a meeting heard.

Holme Farm is on land owned by Central Bedfordshire Council to the south of the town, and could eventually net the local authority tens of millions of pounds.

The site development would generate construction jobs and long-term employment opportunities, as well as extending the connectivity of the Biggleswade Green Wheel, said a report to CBC’s executive in April.

Independent CBC Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins updated town councillors at their meeting on Tuesday (November 12). He described Holme Farm as “lucrative for the local authority”, but warned: “We’ve a very difficult budget coming up.

“Costs have gone absolutely through the roof, particularly around adult social care and children. It’s my intention we at least use some of this windfall locally.

“Holme Farm is a site in the CBC Local Plan and is to provide up to 156 acres of employment land, warehousing and job opportunities. It would also deliver improvements to the A1 roundabout, which needs to happen.

“There’s a new footbridge, a cycleway and landscaping to mask what’s going to be a massive site, with opportunities for sustainable transport links. There are measures to reduce flood risk, as you’d expect after recent events, including a drainage system.

“CBC’s executive authorised the sale of the site in April. It would be commercially risky for the council to develop the site, so it’s seeking to secure a capital receipt as the preferable option.

“I don’t think we’re best placed to be managing that ourselves, although it would lead to an ongoing revenue receipt. Before disposal, we need to ensure what kind of development we want and that all the safeguards are in place.

“The only negative is there’s a disaggregation agreement. When Bedfordshire County Council was broken up into unitary authorities, it owned part of the land. So some of the money needs to be paid to Bedford Borough Council.

“We’ve a significant level of control over the disposal and it won’t just be a fire sell,” explained executive member for assets, business and housing councillor Watkins. “CBC has a tough medium-term financial plan (MTFP), with Holme Farm factored into that.

“Some investment in Biggleswade is key. We’re aiming to start the sale in the first quarter of next year. The timing will depend on various considerations, including market conditions. The standard disposal process is nine to 12 months.

“Economic circumstances change. Although there’s a demand to bring in receipts, we’re very much prepared to play the long game if we think that’s the right thing to do. BTC will be a consultee in this process.”

Town councillor Andy Skilton mentioned a walkway, saying: “The principles of the Biggleswade Green Wheel are that it should be outside the main town development.

“With that route, it would be out of the majority of the built area. There’s a need for improvement there, as it currently uses Holme Court Avenue and isn’t all that green.”