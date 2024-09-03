Sandy Neighbourhood Plan public consultation begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandy Council is preparing a Neighbourhood Plan covering the whole Parish. Over the past couple of years, the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group has undertaken initial consultation and gathered background evidence. It has now completed a draft Neighbourhood Plan.

In accordance with the 2012 Neighbourhood Planning (General) Regulations (Regulation 14), the Draft Neighbourhood Plan is out to formal consultation for a period of six-weeks from 26th August 2024 to 7th October 2024.

Following revision to reflect consultation responses, the Neighbourhood Plan will then be submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) in late October 2024. An examination of the plan will then be undertaken by CBC followed by a local referendum. The referendum will be hosted by CBC and is likely to take place in mid-Summer 2025.

In the meantime, it is important that as many people and organisations comment on the draft plan during this consultation period. Your comments are, therefore, invited.

Consultation set up at the Sandy Town Council Offices

It is hoped that as many people as possible will use electronic means to read the plan and submit comments, in the interests of both efficiency and the environment. Please access the Draft Plan, accompanying documents and feedback form by scanning the QR code, or visit https://linktr.ee/SandyBedsNP

If you need to view a hard copy of the Plan, it will be available at the following locations together with hard copies of the feedback form. Completed feedback forms can be scanned and emailed to the Town Clerk or hand delivered to the Council Offices at 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE.

Sandy Town Council Office

10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE

27th Aug - 7th October

Mon – Thursday 9am – 5pm Friday 9am – 4.30pm

Sandy Library

24 Market Square, Sandy SG19 1EH

27th Aug - 7th October

Tue – Fri 9am – 6pm Saturday 9am – 4pm

We are also holding drop-in sessions where all the documents can be viewed:

Sandy Village Hall

Medusa Way, Sandy, SG19 1BN

10th Sep: 10am - 2pm

11th Sep: 4pm – 7pm

14th Sep: 10am – 4pm

3rd Oct: 4pm – 7pm

5th Oct: 10am – 1pm

Beeston Methodist Church Hall

4 The Baulk, Beeston, Sandy, SG19 1NR

16th Sep: 2pm – 5pm

19th Sep: 5pm – 8pm

21st Sep: 2pm – 5pm

Maple Tree Primary School

Hawk Drive, Sandy, SG19 2WA

23rd to 27th Sep: 9am – 3:30pm

You can also comment by e-mail or letter following the questions on the feedback form.

The Town Clerk, Nicola Sewell, is managing the process on behalf of the Town Council

Post: 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE

The Steering Group looks forward to hearing from you by the close of the consultation.