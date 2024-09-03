Sandy Neighbourhood Plan public consultation begins
In accordance with the 2012 Neighbourhood Planning (General) Regulations (Regulation 14), the Draft Neighbourhood Plan is out to formal consultation for a period of six-weeks from 26th August 2024 to 7th October 2024.
Following revision to reflect consultation responses, the Neighbourhood Plan will then be submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) in late October 2024. An examination of the plan will then be undertaken by CBC followed by a local referendum. The referendum will be hosted by CBC and is likely to take place in mid-Summer 2025.
In the meantime, it is important that as many people and organisations comment on the draft plan during this consultation period. Your comments are, therefore, invited.
It is hoped that as many people as possible will use electronic means to read the plan and submit comments, in the interests of both efficiency and the environment. Please access the Draft Plan, accompanying documents and feedback form by scanning the QR code, or visit https://linktr.ee/SandyBedsNP
If you need to view a hard copy of the Plan, it will be available at the following locations together with hard copies of the feedback form. Completed feedback forms can be scanned and emailed to the Town Clerk or hand delivered to the Council Offices at 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE.
Sandy Town Council Office
10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE
27th Aug - 7th October
Mon – Thursday 9am – 5pm Friday 9am – 4.30pm
Sandy Library
24 Market Square, Sandy SG19 1EH
27th Aug - 7th October
Tue – Fri 9am – 6pm Saturday 9am – 4pm
We are also holding drop-in sessions where all the documents can be viewed:
Sandy Village Hall
Medusa Way, Sandy, SG19 1BN
10th Sep: 10am - 2pm
11th Sep: 4pm – 7pm
14th Sep: 10am – 4pm
3rd Oct: 4pm – 7pm
5th Oct: 10am – 1pm
Beeston Methodist Church Hall
4 The Baulk, Beeston, Sandy, SG19 1NR
16th Sep: 2pm – 5pm
19th Sep: 5pm – 8pm
21st Sep: 2pm – 5pm
Maple Tree Primary School
Hawk Drive, Sandy, SG19 2WA
23rd to 27th Sep: 9am – 3:30pm
You can also comment by e-mail or letter following the questions on the feedback form.
The Town Clerk, Nicola Sewell, is managing the process on behalf of the Town Council
E-mail: [email protected]
Post: 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE
The Steering Group looks forward to hearing from you by the close of the consultation.
