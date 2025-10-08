Second bid to sell vandalised former hotel and conference centre in Sandy

The former conference centre at the Days Inn hotel site. Picture: Google Maps

A second attempt is being made by Central Bedfordshire Council to sell the former Days Inn Hotel in Sandy, with two prospective buyers for the site.

The local authority bought the hotel and conference centre at The Meadows, Girtford Bridge, via its housing revenue account (HRA) in October 2019, according to a report to CBC’s executive.

This was mainly to use the empty hotel as transitional accommodation for homeless households in the north of the district, said the report. “The premises was converted into temporary housing during the Covid pandemic in 2020, initially under national emergency planning provisions.

“This site has remained largely unchanged since being acquired by CBC, with the former conference centre also unaltered. But the building has deteriorated and been subject to numerous break-ins over the years.

“Copper pipes have been removed and the premises has been damaged internally, with taps left running. It’s been subject to anti-social behaviour, with graffiti applied and later removed.

“Break-in attempts continue regularly, although it’s been made fully secure and is monitored by a security contractor. But the building’s fabric is starting to deteriorate because of a lack of heating and use.

“This wouldn’t be financially viable for the council to renovate for commercial purposes. The structure is unconventional and would need significant investment to meet modern building standards.”

CBC’s housing service has been approached by several parties over the years to consider more permanent use of the site, explained the report.

“It was subject to executive approval in October 2024 for disposal, but the transaction sadly was unable to proceed because of the passing of the prospective buyer.

“Having been recently remarketed through a professional independent agent, two offers have been received. The recommended offer would be beneficial to the council, providing a capital receipt to the HRA that can be reinvested in the provision of much-needed affordable housing.

“This site offers the potential for redevelopment, subject to relevant planning approvals, to create additional jobs, reduce anti-social behaviour, generate business rates and promote business opportunities.

“CBC is reviewing its business plan to make best use of its assets. This review is regular and takes into account the challenging economic factors.

“The former conference centre wasn’t part of the transitional accommodation plan and has largely remained empty since 2019. It’s had several temporary uses since being acquired, including for police dog training, as a Covid testing centre, and for Bedfordshire County Fire and Rescue Service training exercises.”

The whole area next to the River Ivel is split into two clear sections, totalling ten acres, added the report. “One is around five acres of meadow land and the other roughly the same size of developed land, including The Meadows building of 35 apartments.

“Section two will be split into two, with 2.65 acres of the developed area containing the former conference centre to be disposed of, along with the five acres of meadow land.

“The remaining 2.35 acres with the 35 new flats will be retained by the housing service to deliver continued savings and support homeless households in crises.”