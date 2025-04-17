Second Biggleswade 5k run set to take place in May after successs of last year's event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second Biggleswade 5k run is scheduled for May, after the success of last year’s event.

This year’s course will be the same as last year, starting and finishing at the Market Square, according to a report to the town council’s town centre management committee.

“The route goes via Hitchin Street and Mill Lane, past Franklins Recreation Ground, and out to Jordans Mill on the Green Wheel trail, before returning to the town centre finish line,” said the report.

“A long-awaited first Biggleswade 5K run took place last year, organised by locally based Jones’ Fitness, with the support of BTC officers and councillors.

“The organisers would like to hold another larger event this year on Sunday 25th May, and hope the race becomes an annual occurrence. The entire event was packed-away by lunchtime.

“There would be minimal managed traffic disruption for a few minutes while runners cross St Andrew’s Street and Teal Road on their way out and coming back.

“Officers have obtained a temporary traffic regulation order from Central Bedfordshire Council highways for the route, as well as a risk assessment and supporting documentation in preparation for the safety advisory group (SAG) process to be completed.

“This event will be driven and organised by Jones’ Fitness, with the support of a BTC officer.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell told the committee: “If last year’s event is anything to go by it was packed away by lunchtime and you wouldn’t have known it had taken place.

“There was minimal traffic disruption, last time,” he said. “There’s likely to be the same system this year where basically we operate a lollipop type arrangement just to hold the traffic briefly in St Andrew’s Street and Teal Road, in bulk as they go out and in dribs and drabs on their return.

“The lead partner is Jones Fitness and we’re supporting them. We’re asking members to acknowledge and welcome the organisers in bringing the event to the town for the second time, with the hope of making it an annual event.”

Town councillor David Albone backed the event’s return, saying: “We should support this initiative. I was planning on running last year, but was unable to be there. So luckily I got away with that.”

Mayor Mark Foster joked in response: “I wasn’t planning on running it, walking perhaps.

“We had our reservations last year,” he acknowledged. “But this was a well-organised and good event. It also brings people into Market Square.

“This is the way to go with support by officers, without it being directly managed by town council staff.”

Councillors unanimously agreed a recommendation to welcome the initiative of Jones’ Fitness in arranging the run in the town again, and “to recognise the assistance being offered by BTC to safely enable this event” to go ahead.