Stotfold by-election: "This is my home and I want to stand up for it" says Green Party candidate

The Green Party has chosen Kate Hill-Lines to contest the upcoming by-election in Stotfold on Thursday, September 11.

The poll was called following the resignation of one of the ward’s two councillors.

Ms Hill-Lines has lived in Stotfold for more than ten years, and is an artist, runs her own business, and has a professional background in social care.

She also volunteers for local charities and community causes.

Speaking about her selection, Ms Hill-Lines said: “Being a councillor shouldn’t be about party politics – it should be about the individual, their connection to the community, and their willingness to listen and work hard.

“Stotfold needs someone who knows the area well and is part of everyday community life.

“This is my home, and I want to stand up for it.”

Her priorities include opposing unsustainable overdevelopment, making sure new housing is matched with proper infrastructure, protecting green spaces, tackling speeding and road safety issues, and supporting strong decision-making on the town’s local plan.

A Green Party spokesperson added: “This election offers residents a vital opportunity to choose a councillor who will truly represent their interests and work hard for the community.”

The other candidates for the by-election are:

Rachel Burgin (Labour)

Ian Dalgarno (Conservative)

Marion Mason (Reform UK)

Neil Stevenson (Liberal Democrats)