Central Bedfordshire Council democracy day

Students from Sandy and Stotfold schools got the chance to find out more about how democracy works at an held at its Central Bedfordshire Council’s headquarters.

The students from Pix Brook Academy and Sandy Secondary School were among 65 youngsters at the event held at Priory House, Chicksands.

They took part in workshops and heard from councillors about topics including debating and how to talk to a councillor, as well as getting the chance to ask questions.

Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for children and families, said: “This event provided a great opportunity for the council to speak to so many young people about what democracy is and how they can get involved. Our Youth Voice team received some great feedback too from people who attended, which shows why events like this are so important. It’s a great opportunity to equip our young people with the tools they need to be active and informed members of our community, who know that their voice matters.”