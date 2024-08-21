Students from Sandy and Stotfold join council for democracy day
The students from Pix Brook Academy and Sandy Secondary School were among 65 youngsters at the event held at Priory House, Chicksands.
They took part in workshops and heard from councillors about topics including debating and how to talk to a councillor, as well as getting the chance to ask questions.
Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for children and families, said: “This event provided a great opportunity for the council to speak to so many young people about what democracy is and how they can get involved. Our Youth Voice team received some great feedback too from people who attended, which shows why events like this are so important. It’s a great opportunity to equip our young people with the tools they need to be active and informed members of our community, who know that their voice matters.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.