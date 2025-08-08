The latest planning applications for the Biggleswade area - including a new home for Potton Conservative Club

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST
We’ve had a look through the latest public notices to bring you a roundup of planning applications submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Plans for the Biggleswade area include four new homes at a Sandy pub and a new home for Potton Conservative Club.

You can find out more at the public notices portal – or via the council’s planning portal.

The Kings Arms, 27 London Road, Sandy (CB/25/01900/FULL): Proposal: Erection of four new dwellings. Affects a listed building or its setting.

Latest planning applications.placeholder image
Latest planning applications.

Land rear of No.2 St Andrews Close and No.8 St Andrews Street, Biggleswade (CB/25/01576/FULL): Proposal: Erection of a self-build, custom one-bedroom dwelling. Affects a conservation area.

27 Stockbridge Road, Clifton, Shefford (CB/25/02198/OUT): Proposal: Outline application for a self-build three-bedroom detached dwelling (all matters reserved). Affects a conservation area.

Clifton Farm, Church Street, Clifton (CB/25/01933/LB): Proposal: Like-for-like replacement of timber front door and three windows. Affects listed building and conservation area.

3 Grange Street, Clifton (CB/25/02278/FULL): Proposal: New rear dormers, rooflight, roof lantern, replacement windows and doors, internal alterations. Affects listed building and conservation area.

Highlands Farm, Bedford Road, Northill, Biggleswade (CB/25/02316/FULL): Proposal: Conversion of equestrian storage area into ancillary accommodation, with fenestration changes. Affects a listed building and garden of special historic interest.

45–53 High Street, Broom, Biggleswade (CB/25/02322/FULL & CB/25/02323/LB): Proposal: Retrospective works for block paving parking area, disabled access ramp, and other associated works. Affects listed buildings.

Ivel View, Bedford Road, Sandy (CB/25/01692/FULL): Proposal: Demolition of garage and stables, replaced with a new garage (with floor above), new stable block, and front boundary wall/fence. Affects listed building and public right of way.

1 King Street, Potton (CB/25/02327/FULL): Proposal: Change of use from a café/restaurant/retail space to a Conservative Club. Affects conservation area.

Land west of The White Horse, High Street, Arlesey (CB/25/02374/SECM): Proposal: Request to discharge a Section 106 agreement related to the delivery of custom build units under planning permission CB/23/01790/FULL.

You can have your say on proposals via the council’s website. Ward councillors may refer applications to the planning committee.

