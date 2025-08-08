We’ve had a look through the latest public notices to bring you a roundup of planning applications submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the Biggleswade area include four new homes at a Sandy pub and a new home for Potton Conservative Club.

You can find out more at the public notices portal – or via the council’s planning portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kings Arms, 27 London Road, Sandy (CB/25/01900/FULL): Proposal: Erection of four new dwellings. Affects a listed building or its setting.

Latest planning applications.

Land rear of No.2 St Andrews Close and No.8 St Andrews Street, Biggleswade (CB/25/01576/FULL): Proposal: Erection of a self-build, custom one-bedroom dwelling. Affects a conservation area.

27 Stockbridge Road, Clifton, Shefford (CB/25/02198/OUT): Proposal: Outline application for a self-build three-bedroom detached dwelling (all matters reserved). Affects a conservation area.

Clifton Farm, Church Street, Clifton (CB/25/01933/LB): Proposal: Like-for-like replacement of timber front door and three windows. Affects listed building and conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Grange Street, Clifton (CB/25/02278/FULL): Proposal: New rear dormers, rooflight, roof lantern, replacement windows and doors, internal alterations. Affects listed building and conservation area.

Highlands Farm, Bedford Road, Northill, Biggleswade (CB/25/02316/FULL): Proposal: Conversion of equestrian storage area into ancillary accommodation, with fenestration changes. Affects a listed building and garden of special historic interest.

45–53 High Street, Broom, Biggleswade (CB/25/02322/FULL & CB/25/02323/LB): Proposal: Retrospective works for block paving parking area, disabled access ramp, and other associated works. Affects listed buildings.

Ivel View, Bedford Road, Sandy (CB/25/01692/FULL): Proposal: Demolition of garage and stables, replaced with a new garage (with floor above), new stable block, and front boundary wall/fence. Affects listed building and public right of way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 King Street, Potton (CB/25/02327/FULL): Proposal: Change of use from a café/restaurant/retail space to a Conservative Club. Affects conservation area.

Land west of The White Horse, High Street, Arlesey (CB/25/02374/SECM): Proposal: Request to discharge a Section 106 agreement related to the delivery of custom build units under planning permission CB/23/01790/FULL.

You can have your say on proposals via the council’s website. Ward councillors may refer applications to the planning committee.