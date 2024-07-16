Biggleswade Market Square

Sprouting roots from trees on Market Square in Biggleswade are at risk of becoming a “trip hazard” again, a local councillor has warned.

A decision needs to be made about whether the trees are relocated nearby, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Biggleswade joint committee was told.

Acknowledging that the trees there are “a contentious issue”, Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “It’s detrimental to the town square.

“They’re all sprouting. The roots are starting to grow again and they’re beginning to become trip hazards once more.

“It feels we need to make a decision on that soon. The town centre money is there. I’d hate us to do other things and for that to be missed.

“Century House limits that conversation because it’s still not resolved. But the reality is ‘would we put those trees somewhere different, if Century House came down?’ I don’t know.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell explained: “I’d push that back to Central Beds because what we really want to know is what’s happening with the buses.

“That was supposed to be resolved during the last financial year as a highways exercise. If we can get rid of the buses off Market Square, we can close the bus exit lane regardless of Century House.

“It enables Market Square to be used in a different way and we can decide where things should be. But it’ll also involve looking at the paving. We want to close the bus exit lane, revamp the paving and put the trees where they need to be.

“That would enable the trees to be planted properly this time, which they weren’t in the 1990s. We need to ensure the roots don’t disturb the paving. They weren’t (dug) deep enough before.

“We need to work with CBC highways about how the buses will circulate from a technical viewpoint and what the bus operators will agree to around this.

“We’ve heard from operators that they don’t want to change things because it will add three minutes or five minutes to a bus route, which isn’t acceptable. We must get on with this.”

Councillor Whitaker agreed prompt action is needed, adding: “The intention is to put tree pits in for the Market Square trees to stop the root damage. The technology is there to do that.

“For the closure of the bus lane, the easiest way is through a temporary traffic order. These are usually for a minimum of six or 12 months. It’s a decent amount of time.”

Biggleswade town clerk Peter Tarrant referred to “the management issue, which is slowly taking a sensible direction, and the ownership”, saying: “I’ve had many conversations about this.

“It would be lovely to have some form of timeframe and a coordinated conversation around the vision. If the funding was right, it would be nice for the town council to make those sort of decisions.”

Independent Biggleswade East councillor Gareth Tranter, who chairs the committee, announced: “I’m happy about working to unbung that issue with CBC’s community engagement manager Sarah Hughes.”