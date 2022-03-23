Sandy Town Council is flying the flag of Ukraine as a symbol of its solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The flag has been raised at Faynes Court as across the county, people have come together to raise vital cash and supplies for people fleeing the war-torn country.

And the mayor of Sandy, Cllr Martin Pettitt, has issued a statement of support.

The Ukranian flag being flown in Sandy

He said: "As the horrors of this war continue to unfold daily, my thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people. My fellow Members and I express our support and deepest sympathies for all those fighting to defend their country; for everyone forced to flee their homes and normal lives; for those worried for their families and friends; and for all the lives already lost in this senseless war.

"We condemn the unprovoked aggression of President Putin and call on our Government to offer the utmost humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people.

"We stand ready to offer our support and welcome refugees displaced by the conflict into our community. We have been humbled, but not surprised, to see the generosity of our residents, raising funds and arranging collections and deliveries of essentials to help the people caught in or displaced by this war."

He added: "We would encourage members of our community to keep doing what they can to contribute, whether donating goods, making a financial contribution through

the Disasters Emergency Committee, or signing up to the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.