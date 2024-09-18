Vandalised former conference centre in Sandy to be sold off by council

The former conference centre at the Days Inn hotel site. Picture: Google Maps

A vandalised former conference centre in Sandy, subjected to numerous break-ins, theft and graffiti, is to be sold off with some surrounding land by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The decaying building is part of the ex-Days Inn hotel site, which was bought by the local authority in October 2019 to convert into transitional housing.

Several temporary uses have been made of the premises since its purchase by CBC, including use as a Covid testing centre, for police dog training and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service training.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The dilapidated conference centre wasn’t part of the temporary accommodation plan, known as The Meadows, and has remained largely unaltered and vacant,” according to a report to the council’s executive.

“It’s deteriorated, with numerous break-ins over the years,” said the report. “Copper pipes have been removed and the site has been damaged internally, with taps left running.

“In a prominent location beside the A1 and A603, it’s also been subject to anti-social behaviour, with graffiti applied recently. Its structure is unconventional and would require significant investment to meet modern building standards.

“Break-in attempts continue regularly, although the site has been made fully secure and is monitored by a security contractor. The building’s fabric is starting to crumble because of a lack of use and heating.”

The whole site at Girtford Bridge is split equally into two clear sections covering ten acres, explained the report. “The first section is meadow land. Section two contains The Meadows building of 35 apartments.

“The proposal is the disposal of the meadow land along with the former conference centre building and land, which are part of section two. Access to The Meadows will remain and passes the front of the conference centre.

“This accommodation will be retained by the CBC housing services to deliver continued savings and support homeless households in crises.”

CBC turned the Days Inn site into temporary properties during the pandemic in 2020, initially under national emergency planning provisions, when it faced a significant increase in demand to house homeless people. This aligned with the government’s requirement to take all rough sleepers off the streets at that time.

“The housing service has been approached by several parties in recent years to consider a more permanent use of the site, which has been valued and marketed through a professional independent agent,” added the report.

“Five formal offers have been tabled. The recommended one would be beneficial to the council, providing a capital receipt to the housing revenue account (HRA) that can be reinvested in much-needed affordable housing.

“The site would be ideal for commercial use, providing an opportunity for new businesses and services to establish themselves within the area. The objective is to enable a new business to relocate there swiftly.

“A clause enables any capital receipt to deliver social housing in another suitable location, but housing development on the site is unlikely because of the risk of flooding from the nearby River Ivel.”

The executive agreed the disposal of the former conference centre site and approved the recommended offer received.