Vandals hit Biggleswade play area just weeks after it was renovated

A piece of equipment at a Biggleswade play area has been vandalised, shortly after the town council renovated it as part of an ongoing improvements programme.

The damage was caused at the Kitelands Road play area, which has been part of the local authority’s overhaul of some of his ageing facilities.

An illustrated report of all the current public realm work by council staff was presented to BTC’s public land and open spaces committee.

Referring to the activities at Kitelands Road, the council’s public realm manager Harry Henderson told the committee: “Most of the equipment was taken away to be renovated, before being reinstalled.

“Unfortunately, someone decided to vandalise one of the pieces of equipment last week that we took time to revamp, which I find very disappointing,” he explained.

“That’s being reported to Bedfordshire Police and so is subject to a police report. I’ll try and source a new bearing for this piece of equipment, and attempt to get it installed again as soon as possible.”

Town councillor Mark Foster, who chairs the committee, said: “There are areas which perhaps we’ve not given anywhere near enough attention in the past, as we’re doing now.

“I’m really impressed with the scale of the work and its quality. At Kitelands, the quality of the work is really good. It’s not just the fact it’s being done, it’s the standard of the improvements.”

Referring to social media reaction to posts from councillors about schemes being completed, town councillor Andy Skilton added: “It’s good the public are seeing the difference between things run by the town council and those by Central Bedfordshire Council.

“They can notice that we’re clearly offering good value for money.”

Town councillor Jo Jones suggested: “When the progress gets put on social media, it might be nice to draw attention to the sustainability element and the skills within the team enabling us to be more sustainable than we’ve ever been.”

Mayor Jonathan Woodhead acknowledged the improved signage around the town centre.

Town clerk Peter Tarrant thanked the public realm team, saying: “It bodes well for the conversations we’re having with other authorities around shared services and supporting councils elsewhere.”