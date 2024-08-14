Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vegan market is set to become part of the fixtures and fittings in Biggleswade from the start of next year.

The first one is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, according to a report to the town council’s town centre management committee.

It would be run alongside the town’s historic Charter Market, said the report. The owner of the Vegan Market Company has visited Market Square for an overview and to discuss when it might start operating.

“Council officers have been working to increase the footfall to the Market Square and put Biggleswade on the map with some different and exciting events,” explained the report.

Biggleswade Market Square. Photo by Tony Margiocchi

“As part of this ambition, officers have been keen to bring specialised markets to the Market Square. This is one of many ideas to have been secured. Staff engaged with a local business specialising in running vegan markets, which have been held across the UK since 2015.

“This event will tie in with ‘veganuary’, which is an annual challenge to encourage people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of January. The company itself will be running the market with no cost to the town council, other than marketing and advertising the event.

“The event focuses on vegan food and drink, as well as other ethical and sustainable products,” added the report. “If this is successful, the company will book further dates with the council.”

BTC’s administration and human resources manager Helen Calvert told the committee: “These vegan markets are held across the UK in places as large as Cambridge, and more locally at Hitchin and Letchworth.

“The organiser is quite booked up, so arranging the date wasn’t straightforward,” she said. “I’ve been to one of these events before in Hitchin.

“They’re very popular offering a range of food and drink stalls, with ethical and sustainable product stalls as well. This activity would be separated from the Saturday market, quite clearly showing where the vegan area starts.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan asked whether there would be capacity within the Market Square for both markets. “I anticipate there will be, but ensuring that would be prudent and good management,” he explained.

Ms Calvert replied: “There’ll definitely be enough space. We’ll meet nearer the time with the event organiser, who’s done a site visit today.

“We’ve agreed on the number of stalls and where they’re going. We’ll be using a similar map to what we put in place for the Christmas Fair.”