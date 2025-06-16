VIDEO: Take a look around the new and improved Stotfold Library

A new chapter has begun for Stotfold Library as it reopens in its new home.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ribbon cutting ceremony on July 11 was held to mark the reopening of the library, which is now based in Oak Hall at The Greenacre Centre.

Students from Roecroft School formally opened the new library, while guests enjoyed refreshments and guided tours of the new space, and children took part in a scavenger hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new and improved library – which is thanks to a £300k investment from Central Bedfordshire Council – features a broader selection of books, upgraded IT facilities including improved Wi-Fi, an additional self-service machine, and improved security features. Designed with the community in mind, the library now features a larger event area, ideal for popular children’s activities, along with free on-site parking.

The ribbon cutting ceremony. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

The celebrations continued on Saturday, June 14, with a lively family day. The library hosted its regular Pokémon and Lego Clubs and welcomed Dinky Ducks, a group of performers dressed as beloved book characters including Belle, Harry Potter, Spider-Man and Paddington Bear. Children enjoyed meet-and-greets, storytelling sessions, outdoor games and face painting. A food van was also on site, offering refreshments.

Councillor Tracey Wye said: "It was a real pleasure to be able to join a gathering of excited Stotfold residents for the grand opening of the new library. It was such fun to see the children sprinting in to be the first to check out their new section and feel the joy from the adults as they saw how amazing the new library is. I am sure it will soon be the new, vibrant heart of the town where people can enjoy all the great books, and the new opportunities for creativity and connection.”

Councillor Steve Buck, mayor of Stotfold, said: “Having this enhanced facility within the town cements a future for the residents of not only Stotfold but the surrounding villages. It’s an amazing facility for the development of young and old alike. The library allows for additional support to residents in which the whole building supports the community.”