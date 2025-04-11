"We don't have any financial problems" claims senior Central Bedfordshire councillor

Central Beds Council HQ and Cllr John Baker

The only financial problems Central Bedfordshire Council has is servicing members’ “constant” spending demands, a senior councillor has said.

The executive member for finance and highways, councillor John Baker, was responding to a comment made by a fellow executive member.

During yesterday’s Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Thursday, April 10), councillor Steve Owen, the executive member for children’s services, gave a brief update on school transport.

The Independent Alliance member for Leighton Linslade West said a report went to the Executive Committee earlier in the month.

“The cost saving in [that] paper is reached over a period of years on a tapering effect,” councillor Owen said.

“Because the paper assumed that existing arrangements continue to apply to existing children in the system, and changes would only apply to the new ones.

“That tapering effect reaches a maximum benefit of £3.7 million per annum saving when fully operational.

“That is a big figure, especially to a council that’s got financial problems,” he said.

Councillor Baker (Independent Alliance, Aspley and Woburn) said: “Councillor Owen referred to council financial problems.

“The only problems we have, I think, that he’s referring to, is servicing the constant demands of spending by the members.

“We don’t have any financial problems,” he said.