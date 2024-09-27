A hedgehog rescued from flood waters at Waterdell in Leighton Buzzard. Image: Midshires Search and Rescue

Council officers, volunteers and emergency services were out in force last night (Thursday) giving advice and guidance to people suffering from flooding – as the county braces for more heavy overnight rain.

With another 45mm of rain forecast in places overnight, Met Office reports indicate record-breaking amounts of rain this month in Bedfordshire – not just for September but for any month on record. Central Bedfordshire has been the hardest hit of any neighbouring local authority area.

The council says its emergency responders have been working round the clock since Sunday night alongside partners from the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum (BLRF), and volunteers from the Bedfordshire Local Emergency Volunteers Executive Committee (BLEVEC) and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) to ensure the safety of residents and minimise disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistance centres were set up in Leighton Buzzard at Meadow Way Community Centre and in Shefford at Shefford Hall offering a place to go for those whose homes have been flooded, or need other assistance or advice. The council’s leisure centres and libraries are open and offering respite for anyone who needs it.

Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council Adam Zerny with Emma Hardy, Minister for Water and Flooding. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Since Sunday, the council and its partners have:

> Responded to flooding at 32 locations, supporting vulnerable residents and those in imminent danger.

> Responded to over 70 reports of flooded properties – with more that are likely to have not yet been reported

> Set up and run a 24-hour emergency contact centre

> Been out ensuring roads are cleared as quickly as possible, clearing drains and gullies as flood waters recede, and arranging emergency road closures and diversions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Coordinated the immediate response to the flooding of homes and businesses, mobilising and coordinating volunteers

> Found temporary accommodation for the most vulnerable

> Supported homeowners and businesses with advice and guidance on how to prepare and recover from a flood

Cllr Adam Zerny, leader of the council, said: “We have never seen this level of impact from floods before and we’re immensely grateful to council officers, volunteers and emergency services who are all working together to help the most-affected communities. We’re also grateful for the support of residents and businesses, many of whom have been badly hit themselves.

“Understandably we are getting lots of queries about how to prevent future flooding on this scale. It’s important that we work together with all the organisations involved in flood preparation and defence to look at that, but while we are still very much in response mode, that’s not our priority right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best thing people can do is to keep checking our website which we’re updating with flood information, advice about how to prepare for a flood, and guidance and support for those who have been affected.

“Meanwhile, as well as visiting some of the flood-hit areas this week, I have met with Emma Hardy MP, the Minister for Water and Flooding, to help ensure that we are front and centre of any discussions about additional support and funding that might be available in the future.

“Lastly, I want to reiterate my thanks to the hundreds of volunteers, council officers, and emergency services who have worked round the clock to minimise the impact of these floods, and to people across Central Bedfordshire who have shown such tremendous resilience and community spirit, pulling together to help each other during what for many continue to be very challenging times.”

The council and Environment Agency are collecting information about the impacts of the flooding. This will help in continued work with government and other agencies to look at ways of enhanced flood prevention, response and recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are encouraging people and businesses to provide information about they have been impacted via a form available from the flooding update pages of the council’s website.

If you or someone you know is vulnerable and needs assistance, contact the council’s emergency helpline number on 0300 300 8500. Please note, this is not to request sandbags or aquasacs. If there is threat to life call 999.

Road closures are in place in numerous locations, and our advice is to only travel if you need to, and don’t walk, cycle or drive through flood waters. We ask that people don’t ignore flood warning or road closure signs, and if you are driving through shallow water, it’s very important to do so slowly as it can push water into people’s homes.

The council is urging people to continue checking for advice and updates online – including information on what to do if you’ve been flooded, how you can access practical and emotional support, advice for contacting insurers and more.