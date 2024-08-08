Work under way to transform power supply in Biggleswade's Market Square after safety fears

Biggleswade Market Square. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Further work is due to take place today (Thursday) to ensure the power supply points on Market Square in Biggleswade operate safely after fears were raised over the condition of some of the ageing electrics.

Officers from Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) agreed to consider an independent town council power supply review a year ago, which led to it initiating a survey of its own, according to a report to Biggleswade Town Council’s (BTC) town centre management committee.

“Steady progress is being made on the power supply transformation, with good liaison between CBC officers and their BTC counterparts,” said the report.

“CBC has accepted responsibility for the electrics, although doesn’t hold any of its own keys for its assets. Town council officers have helped CBC and its own electricians gain the required access to switchboards and meters at Century House, and to all points around the entire square and High Street.

“The town council has procured the services of an electrician routinely to oversee all Market Square events to maintain health and safety for everyone, including traders.

“CBC has visited the site regularly since mid-April, while work began in May when the local authority’s electrical engineers did preliminary power tests and investigations.

“These resulted in one power box immediately being condemned and the others considered to be basically safe unless overloaded, but less than current good practice,” explained the report.

“CBC returned in June to further check and access an area of a switchboard in Century House, which was previously inaccessible. A CBC sub-surface underground imaging survey will take place this month, and results will be shared with BTC officers.

“At the end of this investigative process, CBC intends to circulate an electrical infrastructure condition report to the town council for information.

“This report will include costs to upgrade the system for safety reasons and options for providing current or enhanced (market) trader connection points in the square.

“CBC has confirmed it holds sufficient budget to ensure the rectification work will be completed. Responsibility for both remedial actions and ultimate health and safety certification compliance lies with CBC as the freeholder.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell told the committee: “This has been long and protracted, but we’re nearing the end of the road.

“CBC is due to be doing the sub-surface underground imaging survey on Thursday,” (August 8) he said. “We think that’s moving towards the end of the process. Having identified things, CBC has an obligation to put it all right.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan wondered whether CBC could be supplied with a copy of the relevant keys to make it easier to access to the equipment.

Mr Campbell replied: “One of the main problems is that the (electrics) boxes are sufficiently old enough that you can’t get blanks to cut the duplicate keys. There are ways in which we arrange to borrow keys off people to get (CBC) a set.”

Councillor Stachan’s offer to contact a locksmith was politely declined by town councillor Jonathan Woodhead, who chairs the committee. Councillors agreed to note the report.