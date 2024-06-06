Youth basketball club being set up in Biggleswade with several teams planned

Generic view of a basketball dropping into the hoop. Picture: Getty Images

A new sports team being set up in Biggleswade is ready to tip-off without an assist from the town council, a meeting heard.

Organisers of the Biggleswade Bombers basketball club have been jumping through hoops to establish its brand in the town.

An initial approach was made to the local authority at its recent annual meeting, while more progress has been made behind the scenes since then.

A social media post has announced: “It’s with great honour that I present to you the Biggleswade Bombers, a basketball youth club.

“Our town has been left behind with this team sport for several years. But we’ve made it happen, thanks to the whole community spirit and support.

“We’ll be having open days at Stratton Upper School gym on most weekends of July and August. We hope to have many of our teams created and training on a weekly basis from September.

“We aim to create teams of different age and gender groups. Giving back to the community, the equipment we’ll purchase, such as adjustable basketball hoops, balls and bibs, will be available for charities and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) groups to use.

“There’ll be some fundraising events to support local charities and groups. We’ll be in contact with basketball clubs around our area to organise friendly fixtures and tournaments.

“Hopefully, and with your backing, we’ll grow enough to have several teams ready to play in different basketball leagues.”

Town councillor Michael North told a BTC public land and open spaces committee meeting, which he chairs, both basketball and netball enthusiasts attended the annual meeting at the end of April.

“They were asked to write to BTC about their plans and enable them to be considered by the local authority,” he explained. “Nobody has put anything in writing since then about those suggestions.”

Town councillor Jo Jones said: “There was an announcement a basketball team is being set up locally, which is lovely, and they’re holding some open sessions available for everyone to try out.

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead said: “The founder of the group has secured space at Stratton Upper School. We wish them all the best.”

The club’s Facebook post thanked the coaches, volunteers and charities helping it become established, as well as town councillor Andy Skilton for his help.