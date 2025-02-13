'Critical' plans submitted for battery in Biggleswade to store power from renewable energy

Plans have been submitted to build a battery energy storage system in Biggleswade.

The site would span 12.4ha and cover land both to the north and south of Dunton Lane – with the development said to offer "countless benefits" for the environment, the economy, and communities.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) – which has proposed the plans – says that the infrastructure is "critical", describing it as "unlocking the potential for greener energy".

A CBC spokesman, said: "The council has set itself a challenging carbon reduction target and renewable energy generation is part of the approach to meeting these objectives.

A map showing the proposed site. Image supplied by Central Bedfordshire Council.

"One of the biggest issues with generating energy from renewable sources is that supply doesn’t always match demand, and this means there is a need to store the energy for future use."

CBC says the new storage facility would represent "a significant leap forward" in the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Located next to Bigglwade's substation, the proposed battery storage facility would provide energy storage and rapid-response electrical back-up to the grid, offering "a flexible system" to balance energy supply and demand – and "helping contribute” to the UK’s progress in meeting its renewable energy target.

The spokesman added: "By efficiently capturing and storing this energy, the facility would ensure a reliable, uninterrupted power supply – even during periods of low energy generation, such as on cloudy days or at night.

"This innovation allows for the optimal use of renewable energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and significantly decreasing carbon emissions."

Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), said: “This is a commitment to cleaner and greener energy.

"Renewable energy brings great benefits, but much excess power generated is just lost. Battery storage goes a long way to solving this problem.

"Battery storage also has the potential to provide income for the council and we will continue to explore opportunities to bring forward renewable energy schemes in the future.

"This means more money to run public services such as social care, road maintenance, and the other things most valued by people across Central Bedfordshire.”

The Planning Statement concludes: "The proposed development will support the decarbonisation of the electricity system in the UK by 2030."