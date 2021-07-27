Grand Union Housing Group’s largest ever development is well underway at its site off Sorrel Way in Biggleswade

The local housing provider’s project at Sorrel Gardens is an Extra Care scheme with 93 apartments for those over 55 with an identified care need, 68 of which will be for social rent and 25 for shared ownership sale.

Deborah Stuart, Grand Union’s director of Wellbeing and Safeguarding, said: “We’re thrilled to be building our biggest ever Extra Care scheme which will have so much more to offer people than just a new home.

Sorrel Gardens. Photo: Grand Union Housing Group.

“On site there will be a hairdresser, a café/bistro, therapy room and a community space for activities, as well as beautiful landscaped gardens outside.

“Each apartment will have its own balcony or terrace and will be a safe, secure, dementia friendly environment, enabling customers to retain their independence whilst having access to their individual support needs.

“Central Bedfordshire Council will be assessing the housing and care needs of individuals who are interested in these fantastic new homes and we’ll work with Care Central, their care arm, to provide a seamless service to our customers with 24-hour on site care and dedicated Grand Union staff on site Monday to Friday.”

Grand Union’s Executive Director of Operations, Phil Hardy, added: “As a housing provider, we recognise that an ageing population is driving a change in demand for housing.

“The government report ‘Future of an Ageing Population’ suggests there will be a 70 per cent increase in demand for specialised housing by 2033 to 86,000 units a year.

“Appropriately designed homes will therefore be in greater demand, so it’s fantastic to see our biggest ever Extra Care scheme being built to provide much needed safe and stylish apartments for those who need a little extra care and support.”

Two show flats at Sorrel Gardens will be available to view towards the end of this year and it is planned that building work will be complete by summer 2022.

Grand Union has one other Extra Care scheme, located in Sandy, Bedfordshire, with 30 apartments currently, and a further 25 being added in an extension that is due for completion in September this year.

The Milton Keynes based housing association is planning to build 2,160 more new homes in the coming years to "play its part in ending the housing crisis".