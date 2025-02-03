Deposit for Biggleswade allotment holders set to double

Allotment holders in Biggleswade face paying an increased deposit of £100, after a policy review for the Kennel Farm Road site, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town council officers have updated the allotment policy, terms and conditions to ensure the documentation meets its current requirements, according to a report to Biggleswade Town Council’s public land and open spaces committee.

The main changes include clarification of the percentage of plot area cultivation and an increase in the plot deposit, said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed charges for 2025/26 are £45 for a small plot and £60 for a larger one, with a £100 deposit which is double the previous fee.

Allotments in Biggleswade. Image supplied.

A Biggleswade Allotment Association (BAA) representative told the committee: “The current rate of inflation is just over two-and-a-half per cent.

“A flat rate rise of £5 means a half plot has increased by 11.25 per cent and a full plot by nine per cent,” she explained. “Based on the number of plots available, this means a total of £1,175 per year.

“A three per cent rise would generate an extra £331, while a five per cent uplift would bring in £531. A percentage would seem to be the way forward, not a flat rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“BAA hopes this allotment improvement plan reflects where the increase will be spent and that this is adhered to, unlike some of the points contained in the previous one. A clear succinct plan needs to be written and followed.”

Biggleswade Town Council public realm manager Harry Henderson said: “The deposit was £50 previously. When a plot is relinquished there are items left, such as a shed, a greenhouse or a polytunnel.

“Before it can be reallocated, the previous tenant ought to clear it. If they don’t want to, it’s left to the public realm team to tidy up.

“The cost of a skip is £205 and the amount of materials off one plot can fill it sometimes. I think it’s a fair cost. We compromised around that, as we set out for £150.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town councillor Andy Skilton asked about extra charges for plots left in an unsatisfactory condition, saying: “If that’s the case, it needs to be clear in the terms and conditions, as well as being agreed with the tenancy holder.

“I would consider my position as a plot holder, if I was subject to a potentially unlimited fine for leaving it in a way the council deems unfit.”

Asked if anyone had been invoiced previously, town clerk Peter Tarrant replied: “There was one case which was a challenge where the work was disproportionate. This doesn’t happen on a regular basis. It’s very rare.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan suggested: “There should be some clarification about when such extra charges apply and when a deposit is forfeited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raising an invoice is probably impractical, but in the case the clerk referred to there was an abuse of the situation.”

Mr Tarrant added: “We can say an assessment will take place by the head of public realm. If, on a professional judgment and as evidenced, any required work is excessive, only in those circumstances can an invoice be raised.”

The town council is set to finalise the policy, which is next due for review in 2028.