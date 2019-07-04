East of Biggleswade Garden Village gets £150k cash boost

Central Bedfordshire Council has welcomed the news that £150,000 of government funding has been awarded to its East of Biggleswade Garden Village.

The government published a prospectus in August 2018 inviting ambitious proposals from local authorities for high quality new garden communities at scale.

East Biggleswade Garden Village. Credit: Central Bedfordshire Council.

The chosen areas will become part of its Garden Communities programme - promoting facilities, green space and transport - and the money will be used to progress planning applications and specialist reports.

Councillor Kevin Collins, executive member for planning and regeneration at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are delighted to hear that Biggleswade has been included as one of 19 Garden Villages.

“A strong proposal was submitted, against fierce competition from more than 100 other bids.

“Support through this prestigious programme will enable UK Regeneration to not only provide homes for families to exemplar design standards, but also vibrant communities where everyone, including neighbouring communities, can benefit – leaving a legacy for future generations to be proud of.”

Minister of State for Housing Kit Malthouse MP also congratulated CBC for “stepping up to the mark”.

Mr Malthouse said: “Building the homes the country need is vital to the nation’s success – but they need to be homes that will become part of thriving communities; places where the generations who come after us want to live.

“I am confident that East of Biggleswade Garden Village will do just that, and I congratulate Central Bedfordshire Council for demonstrating real determination, which helps deliver our ambition of 300,000 new homes a year from the mid-2020s.”

The new village will have 1,500 homes, community facilities, and services.

Its outline application was given approval in February but the development had faced opposition from some, including the Campaign to Protect Rural England Bedfordshire.