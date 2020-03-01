Grant Palmer taking on Hitchin to Biggleswade Centrebus route - but is change for the better?

Biggleswade bus services are in for a shake-up, as Grant Palmer takes over a route previously run by Centrebus.

From March 30, the Centrebus no.188/190 Hitchin to Sandy route will be changing, as Grant Palmer will be acquiring the keys for the Hitchin to Biggleswede section, and incorporating it into its Bedford to Biggleswade route no.74 service.

Bus stop between Langford and Henlow. Credit: Bedfordshire Public Transport Watch.

However, Centrebus will continue to operate the 188/190 Biggleswade to Sandy journey.

Julian Vaughan, founder of Bedfordshire Public Transport Watch, claimed: “While the takeover of the route at short notice is welcome, it is clear that there is little if any discussion between the train and bus companies to integrate their services.

“The slightly later start up to the morning service will mean it is not a viable option for many commuters to London and will result in the later evening services provided by Grant Palmer being underused.

“Central Bedfordshire Council must step up and encourage rail and bus companies in the area to integrate their services to encourage use of public transport, reducing traffic congestion and pollution across Central Bedfordshire.”

The later start up refers to the 07.26 rather than current 07.03 service from Langford to Biggleswade.

Mr Vaughan is also worried as he says that because the current 188/190 bus service between Hitchin and Sandy is now split into two (at Biggleswade) passengers travelling through Biggleswade to villages north and south of it will have waits of up to an hour at the bus station.

However, he noted that the last service from Biggleswade to Langford is later, which will be good for commuters.

Dave Shelley, director of Grant Palmer Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have reached agreement with Central Bedfordshire Council for an extension of our established 74 service between Bedford and Biggleswade to Langford and Hitchin, following the decision by Centrebus to withdraw their service from that section of route.

“Between Biggleswade and Hitchin our service, which will commence operation (subject to Traffic Commissioner’s approval) on 30th March, will follow the same route as the former Centrebus service, on a broadly hourly headway, and also offer customers a through service to Bedford on many journeys, plus the benefits of our modern fleet of British built Enviro 200 low emission buses, and mobile phone-based ticketing for regular customers.

“English National Concession scheme passes will of course be welcomed, and we will also enter into discussion with Hertfordshire County Council to participate in ticket schemes there such as Plusbus and Explorer.”

Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, Ian Dalgarno, said: “Whilst the 188/190 Centrebus service was operated purely on a commercial basis, the council took prompt and positive action to ensure the services will be maintained with a new operator.

“Further discussions about the issues of bus and rail service connections and the timing of first and last services may be possible, but as that is a commercial service, changes will be at the discretion of the operator.”

The Biggleswade Chronicle contacted Centrebus for a comment, but did not receive a response before the newspaper went to press.