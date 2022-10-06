Bus company Grant Palmer is to offer an alternative service for passengers after Stagecoach decided to scrap its routes to Bedford at the end of this month.

Grant Palmer will be providing the service from Biggleswade, Potton and Sandy from October 31 to replace the 72 and 73 services.

The cuts dismayed village residents, commuters, and school and college students, who relied on the services for access to amenities, work and education.

The new Grant Palmer service will include:

> An hourly service between Sandy and Bedford (Monday-Saturday) with alternate journeys extended to either Potton or Biggleswade

> An early morning service from Sandy to Bedford (previously provided by Stagecoach) retained but journeys will finish earlier in the evenings

> Journeys at "convenient times" for students travelling to and from Bedford College

> A journey to and from Potton coinciding with start and finish times at Sandy Secondary School

> Beeston is retaining its service; however, it will run on a reduced frequency (two hourly compared to hourly previously). Moggerhanger will be served on an hourly basis in both directions of travel

> A direct service to Bedford from Drove Road area in Biggleswade retained (two-hourly)

Grant Palmer will continue to operate the 74 service between Biggleswade and Bedford via Ickwell and Northill on an hourly basis for any passengers from Biggleswade requiring a faster and more direct service to Bedford.

Students who attend Stratton Upper School and currently using Stagecoach’s 72 service will be transferred to the Herberts 189 route.

The Bedford to Sandy, Potton & Biggleswade routes were identified as core routes in the Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and so can be considered for enhancement once the BSIP funding is confirming from the government.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We know how important local bus services are to enable people to work, commute and travel to school and understand their concerns.

“The Council’s Public Transport Team have been working very hard behind the scenes to ensure an alternative commercial service can be provided in place of Stagecoach’s 72 and 73 service."