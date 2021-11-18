Have your say about Biggleswade town centre - and how it could be improved

Biggleswade residents can have their say about how the town centre could be improved.

Central Bedfordshire Council has launched a benchmarking survey and is keen to hear people's thoughts about what is good, and what could be changed.

In light of Covid-19, the council is also interested to hear whether the pandemic has affected residents' use of the town centre and would like to know how people plan to use it in the future.

Biggleswade Town Centre. Photo: Councillor Whitaker.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Dr Hayley Whitaker, of Biggleswade South ward, said: "It's a survey that Central Beds Council does every year to understand what shops are in the town centre and how people are using it. They can then compare it to other town centres and results from previous years.

"It's used to inform how the town centre will evolve and change going forward."

Dr Whitaker explained that it can also help the council to understand how new families, who have recently moved to Biggleswade, are using the town centre, while it may also highlight how factors such as the retail park, and working from home, have affected its use.

Cllr Whitaker said: "I think people may still want to see changes in car parking, which has come a long way, but could still be made better to try and open up the town centre for as many residents as possible. Most of the car parks in the town centre are managed by the town council rather than by Central Beds Council, but Central Beds Council can feed the data back to the town council.

"More events in the Market Square would also be fantastic."

Central Beds Council is carrying out similar surveys in other Chronicle Country towns including Sandy and Potton, as well as further afield in Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard.

Cllr Whitaker added: "It only takes two minutes to fill in and it really does give a flavour about how people feel and what could be changed.

"I'd encourage as many people as possible to fill it in."