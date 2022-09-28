Have your say on Biggleswade Neighbourhood Plan and future of the town as referendum is held

Biggleswade residents are urged to take part in a referendum which could shape the planning decisions of the future.

Biggleswade Town Council is inviting people to share their thoughts on the plan on Thursday, October 6.

The document has been produced to cover "some of the detail of future development in the area" and aims to "protect the characteristics of the town.”

Welcome to Biggleswade, and right, the Neighbourhood Plan leaflet. Images: Cllr Fage/Biggleswade Town Council.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokesman said: "The referendum is for the people of Biggleswade to decide whether they agree with the plan or not.

"If people say ‘yes’, then the Neighbourhood Plan will be ‘made’ and become part of the statutory development plan, required to be considered with the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan and national policy in making decisions on future planning applications.

"If the plan is rejected, only national and Local Plan policies will apply, as at present."

Mayor, Councillor Grant Fage, said: "A group of councillors and residents have worked since mid-2018 on producing a Neighbourhood Plan.

"Now that the referendum is underway, the role of councillors is to make residents aware of the vote and point them to sources that explain the complex planning terms contained in the plan.

"It is important that everyone takes time over the weekend to establish the facts as laid out on Biggleswade Town Council's website and decide for themselves whether the additional legal standards in the Neighbourhood Plan are things they'd like to support."

The creation process involved various stages of community engagement and formal consultation.

A planning inspector has also examined the document to ensure that it meets all legal requirements.

The spokesman added: "There is a strict framework for the production of a Neighbourhood Plan (as set out on the government website).

"A plan cannot go against either national or Local Plan policies and can only address planning issues, not other issues of importance to the town."

The Town Council has produced a leaflet for every house explaining some of the above and highlighting the key issues addressed in the plan.

The plan itself can be viewed on the council’s website and printed copies are available to consult at its offices in Saffron Road.

The spokesman said: "The Neighbourhood Plan does not allocate any sites for future development. Three sites are already allocated in the Local Plan, housing north and east of Biggleswade and economic development to the south.

"What the Neighbourhood Plan does do is to designate 15 local green spaces (identified through public consultation) to protect them from development and it also protects the Common, the Green Wheel and the historic environment."

The green spaces are as follows: Allotments and Wildflower Meadow; Back Meadows near the River Ivel; Baden Powell Way Linear Park; Chambers Way Recreation Ground; Dan Albone Picnic Area; Fairfield First Meadow; Fairfield Second Meadow; Franklins Recreation Ground; Holme Green Wood; Jubilee Wood and Orchard; Kitelands Recreation Ground; Saxon Drive Linear Wood; Saxon Gate Pocket Park; Stratton Moat; and Stratton Moat Meadow.

Residents who live in Biggleswade will have received their polling cards for the referendum.