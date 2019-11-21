Head into town for festive magic with the Biggleswade Christmas Fair and Lights Switch-on

Biggleswade Town Council is proud to present the Christmas Fair and Lights Switch-on, taking place tomorrow (Friday, November 22) in the Market Square.

Bring along your family and enjoy children’s competitions, a visit from Santa, a Christmas market, fairground, street food and ‘Christmas stars’.

Biggleswade Christmas Lights.

Cllr Mark Knight said: “Christmas is a special time to bring the town together and strengthen community bonds over carols, food and entertainment.

“It’s always wonderful to see the town’s children and other groups enjoying the opportunity to perform.

“It also marks the start of the most crucial trading season for many businesses. I’m sure the Christmas decorations will help to bring sparkle and encourage visitors to come to enjoy the many shops, cafes and restaurants.”

From midday there will be choir and dance performances from local schools, followed by the Edward Peake Steel Band (5.30pm) and Stotfold Salvation Army Band (6pm).

At 6.20pm there will be the Carnival Court and dignitaries, Rev’d Guy Scott and The Mayor Cllr Madeline Russell. Cllr Russell will also announce the children’s competition winners.

At 6.30pm there will be community carols, with the lights switched on at 7pm. There will be a Christmas sing-a-long from 7.10pm.