Here's what Sandy's new skatepark will look like as the final design is released

The final design for Sandy's new skatepark has been released.

On February 9, Sandy Town Council held its third drop-in design consultation session for the new skatepark to be built at Sunderland Road Recreation Ground.

At this session, a designer from Maverick Skateparks, the council’s appointed contractor, shared concept images for a new design with skaters and scooter riders.

The final skatepark design. Credit: Maverick

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: "Attendees responded very positively to the new design, and requested one minor change to a grind rail, which has been implemented by the Maverick team.

"Following a good amount of engagement from our roller sport community during the design process, the council is now pleased to share the final design for Sandy’s new skatepark.

"The design, developed by listening to feedback from residents through online and in-person consultations, combines 18 features to create an interesting and varied facility, with opportunities and challenges for people of all abilities."

The council is also delighted to announce that local housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group, awarded a £4,500 donation to the Sandy Skatepark Project.

The new skatepark. Credit: Maverick

This builds on works Grand Union has recently undertaken alongside Central Bedfordshire Council to improve other public spaces in Sandy, through the creation of new parking spaces and improving planting in residential areas - part of Grand Union’s "aim to build stronger communities".

Karen Nicholson, community investment manager at Grand Union, said: “As a member of the community investment team, the varied nature of our day jobs is a real perk of what we do.

"It’s been a privilege to support Central Bedfordshire Council on this project. It will help improve the lives of skaters living nearby.”

The current total of funds raised, through a variety of grants, local business donations and developer contributions, stands at approximately £115,000.

Fundraising activities are ongoing and the Skatepark Project anticipates an additional award of £32,000 within the next few weeks.

If you or your business are interested in sponsoring this important community asset, please contact Sandy Town Council at [email protected] or on 01767 681491.