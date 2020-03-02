‘How can we improve bus service for Biggleswade and Bedfordshire?’

The founder of Bedfordshire Public Transport Watch has given Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) a grilling in light of recent timetable changes in Biggleswade.

In last week’s Chronicle, Julian Vaughan called for CBC to push for greater synchronicity between bus and rail timetables after it was announced that the no.188/190 Hitchin to Biggleswade route would be taken over by the Grant Palmer no.74 from March 30.

Bus stop between Langford and Henlow. Credit: Bedfordshire Public Transport Watch.

Mr Vaughan claimed that the changes could negatively affect morning commuters from Langford to London, but as well as asking CBC for specific details about the plans, he also took the opportunity to interrogate it about the future of the county’s bus services.

Firstly, Mr Vaughan asked CBC if it was looking to change how it administers bus services in the area, such as through an Advanced Quality Partnership (AQPS) or Enhanced Partnerships (EP), as set out in the 2017 Bus Service Act. An AQPS allows local authorities to set passenger service standards with bus operators in their area, while an EP is an agreement that enables local authorities with operators to set shared aims with regard to improving bus services.

However, CBC leader, James Jamieson, informed him that as a relatively small authority, CBC does not currently propose to adopt an AQPS or EP with local bus operators.

Mr Vaughan also asked when the council intends to review its Passenger Transport Strategy and how CBC had both improved and promoted public transport across Central Bedfordshire since 2018 in light of its ‘Air Quality Action Plan 2018-2023’.

Cllr Jamieson replied: “The council’s Passenger Transport Strategy was adopted in November 2016 and will be considered by the Overview and Scrutiny Committee later this year. This review may result in changes to the current strategy and could include consideration of the air quality issues.”

Finally, Mr Vaughan noted that the Department for Transport has provisionally awarded CBC £154,358 to improve buses in the area across 2020/21. How had CBC attempted to advertise the funding and consult residents?

Cllr Jamieson said: “We are now consulting with local MPs, town and parish councils and our own CBC elected members about how this funding should be used. As democratically-elected representatives and community leaders, we believe these individuals and organisations are very well placed to give us good feedback.”