Huge support for Biggleswade Remembrance

Biggleswade came out in force to support its annual Remembrance service and give thanks to those who lost their lives during conflicts.
On November 10, large crowds gathered to watch the parade march to Biggleswade War Memorial, which was followed by the Last Post, two minutes silence, and a poignant service of hymns, readings and prayers.
Wendy Smith, president of the Royal British Legion Biggleswade branch, said: “It means so much to the town and it is held in esteem. Historically, it has been one of the foremost events of the year.
“The crowds were four deep on the pavements and year on year we get more people who want to take part. There were servicemen who came to watch and some were members of the groups taking part. We are also lucky to have a marching band.”
Town Mayor Councillor Madeline Russell said: “I think the first emphasis is on how well supported the event was. There were a lot of people who took part in laying wreaths, showing how much the town appreciates what these men did for our country.
“It was very, very moving while the names of all those who gave their lives were read out; we were on the last couple of wreaths when the list stopped.
“We had HM Deputy Lord Lieutenant Robert Lovesey attend, and it was nice that Alistair Burt came, marking the fact that he has been our MP for a long while.”
Wendy added: “I just think Biggleswade does this community event each year really well. Everyone who takes part or helps to organise it should be proud. There are so many conflicts in the world and there are still troops out there. This keeps it in the fore of people’s minds.”
Wendy and the mayor would like to thank all the organisations who took part in the parade, as well as the Royal British Legion for its Poppy Appeal, and everyone who donated.
The organisations who took part in the parade, along with Parade Marshall Mr Terry Harragan, are:
1. Biggleswade Sea Cadets
2. 49 (Inkerman) Battery R.A.
3. Royal British Legion Members
4. Biggleswade Town Mayor
5. Biggleswade Town Councillors
6. Central Bedfordshire Councillors
7. Police Superintendent
8. Royal Artillery Association
9. Biggleswade Fire Service
10. St. John Ambulance Brigade
11. Biggleswade Army Cadets
12. Biggleswade Air Training Corps
13. Biggleswade Police Cadets
14. Chamber of Trade
15. Biggleswade Town Football Club
16. Biggleswade United Football Club
17. Biggleswade Town Cricket Club
18. Biggleswade Town Bowls Club
19. Rotary Clubs of Biggleswade
20. Biggleswade Ivel Evening Townswomen Guild
21. Biggleswade & District Choral Society
22. Biggleswade Twinning Association
23. The Oddfellows
24. Biggleswade WI’s
25. Freemasons of Biggleswade
26. Biggleswade Sandy Lions Club
27. Ivel Valley University of the Third Age
28. RUFC (Junior & Adult members)
29. Biggleswade History Society
30. Group Scout Leader
31. Apollo Beavers
32. Gemini Beavers
33. Mercury Beavers
34. Jupiter Cub Scout Pack
35. Neptune Cub Scout Pack
36. Saturn Cub Scout Pack
37. Armstrong Scout Group
38. Irwin Scout Group
39. Phoenix Explorer Scout Unit
40. 1st Biggleswade (St Andrews) Rainbows
41. 2nd Biggleswade (St Andrews) Rainbows
42. 3rd Biggleswade Rainbows
43. 4th Biggleswade Rainbows
44. 1st Biggleswade (St Andrews) Brownies
45. 3rd Biggleswade (Methodist) Brownies
46. 4th Biggleswade Brownies
47. 7th Biggleswade Brownies
48. 1st Biggleswade (St Andrews) Guides
49. 3rd Biggleswade (Methodist) Guides
50. Ivel Rangers
51. Biggleswade Community Safety Group