Huge support for Biggleswade Remembrance

Biggleswade came out in force to support its annual Remembrance service and give thanks to those who lost their lives during conflicts.

On November 10, large crowds gathered to watch the parade march to Biggleswade War Memorial, which was followed by the Last Post, two minutes silence, and a poignant service of hymns, readings and prayers.

The Mayor was impressed by all the young parade members. Photo: June Essex.

Wendy Smith, president of the Royal British Legion Biggleswade branch, said: “It means so much to the town and it is held in esteem. Historically, it has been one of the foremost events of the year.

“The crowds were four deep on the pavements and year on year we get more people who want to take part. There were servicemen who came to watch and some were members of the groups taking part. We are also lucky to have a marching band.”

Town Mayor Councillor Madeline Russell said: “I think the first emphasis is on how well supported the event was. There were a lot of people who took part in laying wreaths, showing how much the town appreciates what these men did for our country.

“It was very, very moving while the names of all those who gave their lives were read out; we were on the last couple of wreaths when the list stopped.

A cadet proudly marches in the parade. Photo: June Essex.

“We had HM Deputy Lord Lieutenant Robert Lovesey attend, and it was nice that Alistair Burt came, marking the fact that he has been our MP for a long while.”

Wendy added: “I just think Biggleswade does this community event each year really well. Everyone who takes part or helps to organise it should be proud. There are so many conflicts in the world and there are still troops out there. This keeps it in the fore of people’s minds.”

Wendy and the mayor would like to thank all the organisations who took part in the parade, as well as the Royal British Legion for its Poppy Appeal, and everyone who donated.

The organisations who took part in the parade, along with Parade Marshall Mr Terry Harragan, are:

Service. Credit: June Essex

1. Biggleswade Sea Cadets

2. 49 (Inkerman) Battery R.A.

3. Royal British Legion Members

4. Biggleswade Town Mayor

5. Biggleswade Town Councillors

6. Central Bedfordshire Councillors

7. Police Superintendent

8. Royal Artillery Association

9. Biggleswade Fire Service

10. St. John Ambulance Brigade

11. Biggleswade Army Cadets

12. Biggleswade Air Training Corps

13. Biggleswade Police Cadets

14. Chamber of Trade

15. Biggleswade Town Football Club

16. Biggleswade United Football Club

17. Biggleswade Town Cricket Club

18. Biggleswade Town Bowls Club

19. Rotary Clubs of Biggleswade

20. Biggleswade Ivel Evening Townswomen Guild

21. Biggleswade & District Choral Society

22. Biggleswade Twinning Association

23. The Oddfellows

24. Biggleswade WI’s

25. Freemasons of Biggleswade

26. Biggleswade Sandy Lions Club

27. Ivel Valley University of the Third Age

28. RUFC (Junior & Adult members)

29. Biggleswade History Society

30. Group Scout Leader

31. Apollo Beavers

32. Gemini Beavers

33. Mercury Beavers

34. Jupiter Cub Scout Pack

35. Neptune Cub Scout Pack

36. Saturn Cub Scout Pack

37. Armstrong Scout Group

38. Irwin Scout Group

39. Phoenix Explorer Scout Unit

40. 1st Biggleswade (St Andrews) Rainbows

41. 2nd Biggleswade (St Andrews) Rainbows

42. 3rd Biggleswade Rainbows

43. 4th Biggleswade Rainbows

44. 1st Biggleswade (St Andrews) Brownies

45. 3rd Biggleswade (Methodist) Brownies

46. 4th Biggleswade Brownies

47. 7th Biggleswade Brownies

48. 1st Biggleswade (St Andrews) Guides

49. 3rd Biggleswade (Methodist) Guides

50. Ivel Rangers

51. Biggleswade Community Safety Group