Is a new Lidl supermarket what Biggleswade needs?

A planning application for a new Lidl supermarket on London Road has caused a stir in Biggleswade as opinions are divided on whether it will benefit the community.

The application was submitted on February 11 and proposes the erection of “a Class A1 retail foodstore with associated car parking, accesses, landscaping, a substation and associated engineering works”.

Could a new Lidl be coming? Credit: Jon Rigby

Lidl is hoping to build the store on land east of London Road in Stratton Business Park (above Pegasus Drive) and the application process is already going smoothly for the supermarket after the matter went before Biggleswade Town Council on Tuesday night.

Biggleswade Town Councillor, Mark Knight, said: “The town council voted unanimously ‘no objection’, although I did ask that we noted the possible dangers of the access road being shared by shoppers’ cars and the industrial park’s trucks.”

Town Councillor Grant Fage also noted the pros and cons of a new supermarket, explaining: “The initial thought was that we should probably welcome new jobs to Biggleswade; companies like Lidl look for up and coming towns, so we are pleased about that.

“Stratton Business Park is a good hub for employment and it will bring jobs of all rankings, from managers to shop staff.

“We raised no objection but we want to see a consultation with businesses operating in the industrial estate, as the number of lorries using the roundabouts and roads will increase. We don’t want the roads to become clogged.”

However, Lesley Dudziak skincare therapist and receptionist at Lashes By Amy, in High Street, said: “I don’t think it will have a knock-on effect on the town centre but it will affect Aldi, because they are very similar stores.

“I just don’t think we need a Lidl. I’d rather there were a cinema for youngsters or a bowling alley.

“There isn’t anything for them to do. I feel sorry for them. Somewhere for young mums to take their toddlers would also be good, like a jungle gym.”

In a planning statement submitted to Central Beds Council, who will ultimately determine the scheme, Lidl stated: “ The site was formerly occupied by industrial units, but has been cleared for redevelopment and currently sits vacant.

“The site therefore forms previously developed land and extends to approximately 2.61 hectares. The site also benefits from an extant consent for unrestricted Class A1 retail use, such that the principle of retail development here has already been established.

“The site’s location allows the proposal to benefit from existing services and infrastructure which will aid in creating a sustainable development. The location, in close proximity to bus stops, allow for trips to be made conveniently by sustainable transport whilst footpaths around the site are generally wide and of good quality.

“The site is also located on a key route between the A1 and Biggleswade, with the site visible on the approach from either direction, allowing the proposal to benefit from passing traffic who can view the store from the road.”

