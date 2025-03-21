A "dangerous" road in Shillington desperately needs a road crossing to help the elderly and disabled, it's claimed.

Reverend Angus McCormick is calling on Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) to make High Road safer, as he believes that people are "risking their lives" to access shops and other facilities.

He claims that cars regularly speed down the road at 40mph – but says that the council told him that "only a fatality" would warrant consideration for a crossing or traffic calming measures.

Central Bedfordshire Council confirmed that the road is not currently a priority.

High Road, Shillington. Image: Google Maps.

Rev McCormick claimed: "There are a high number of elderly residents and those living with disabilities who require extra help and support to cross the road - and school children, too.

"If these people cross the road on their own they put their life in their hands.

"But I was told by CBC that until we have any fatalities, then we won't be a priority or seen as having a need. Surely prevention is better than cure, in terms of this?

"I thought it was ridiculous, a terrible attitude. It was like a red rag to me as soon as I got that message."

He says that he also contacted Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson about the issue - but that the MP raised it with CBC and received the same response.

And he added: "It's an important issue for the village, as people need to access shops, the bus stop and other amenities by crossing the road. It's not always possible for them to do things 'online' from home.

"The young children find it extremely hazardous.

"The priority for councillors should be the risk. The road is the main thoroughfare through the village. We need a raised table [traffic island] or a pedestrian crossing."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson, said: “We use accident, speed and vehicle information to make data-led decisions on where we need to introduce road safety improvements across Central Bedfordshire.

"Understandably, priority is given to locations with a history of accidents and injury collisions.

"This is in line with the Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership Strategy, and its commitment to half injury road accidents by 2035.

"Having reviewed the data, High Road, Shillington, would not qualify as a priority for work at this time.”

Blake Stephenson MP said: “I fully understand the importance of delivering safer roads locally. I have been working to improve road safety across Mid Bedfordshire and I will keep pushing our local Councils to deliver the safer roads residents deserve.”

