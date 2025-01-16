'It's the heart and soul of our community': Henlow villagers fight to save green from development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Determined Henlow villagers are on a mission to save their communal green from being swallowed up by housing.

Families living in Derwent Road and Olympus Road were dismayed to learn of a planning application from Annington Homes, which proposes to build six, three-bedroom homes on Mayflower Green.

The villagers claim that not only will this destroy the "heart and soul" of their community – but that it will also affect privacy, traffic, wildlife and parking.

However, Annington Homes says that the development "addresses housing needs" and that it has plans to support wildlife.

Residents are fighting to save Mayflower Green. Image: Natasha Beagley.

Natasha Beagley, 47, of Derwent Road, claimed: "Nobody is in favour of it – the green is the heart and soul of our community. Children play on it, there's dog walkers around the area, and we have barbecues and socialise in the summer.

"The proposed houses will take away our existing resident's privacy. At least 12 will be affected, with the new properties overlooking them directly.

"The roads surrounding the estate are one way – you can just about get a dustbin lorry down here, let alone a fire engine."

There are also worries that the development could have a "major effect" on hedgehogs, house martins, and black squirrels, which Natasha says are all regularly sighted on the green.

Resident Faye Cole and Labour MP, Alistair Strathearn, whom they say is supporting their campaign. Right: Cllr Wenham at the December meeting. Images provided by Natasha Beagley.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Richard Wenham (Clifton, Henlow and Langford) – who was invited to a meeting with villagers on Mayflower Green – said: "I understand and empathise with their concerns – and they are right to be concerned because if this goes ahead it will impact the quality of their lives.

"Local residents turned out at 10am on the Sunday before Christmas – there must have been at least 50 to 70 people. I explained the planning application process and encouraged them to write in and object on the basis of planning reasons – the new homes overlooking houses, parking, the impact of extra traffic.

"An ecologist has also responded saying that they are concerned about the lack of biodiversity improvement.

"I understand that it has been called into Development Management Committee, meaning there's a chance for residents to turn up and speak. Hopefully they will take that opportunity."

An idyllic summer's day on the green. Image provided by Natasha Beagley.

Meanwhile, villagers claim they only received letters in the last week running up to Christmas and were given until just December 30 to object.

Natasha claimed: "This is pure greed from Annington Homes.

"They even state on their website that they like to keep green space or only regenerate neglected green space. Our green is not neglected; we pay a annual service charge to a company called Preen for its upkeep.

"They are ex RAF homes built in 1927 – the green has been used for nearly 100 years."

An Annington spokesman, said: “The development will provide six high-quality three-bedroom dwellings within an established residential area, contributing to the local housing supply and addressing identified housing needs, particularly for family homes.

"We are proposing to plant shrubs and trees as well as incorporate bat bricks, swift nesting bricks, and a sparrow terrace. The proposed shrub planting will increase foraging and refuge opportunities for birds, small mammals and invertebrates; and maintain and increase connectivity throughout the site for wildlife.”

To view the application, visit the Central Bedfordshire Council planning portal and search: CB/24/03533/OUT.