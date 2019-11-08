Lest We Forget: Support Biggleswade and Sandy Remembrance parades

Biggleswade’s Remembrance Parade and Service will be held on Sunday, November 10, at 10.45am by Biggleswade War Memorial.

The order of service will be led by The Reverend Guy Scott with honoured guests HM Deputy Lord Lt Robert Lovesey and Alistair Burt MP.

A previous Remembrance service.

There will be hymns, readings and prayers, as well as The Last Post and a two-minutes silence at 11am.

A Roll of Honour will be read out during the laying of the wreaths by Deputy Lord Lt Robert Lovesey and Councillor Steve Watkins. The service will end with the National Anthem and a blessing.

The event has been organised by Biggleswade Town Council and the Biggleswade branch of the Royal British Legion.

Meanwhile, The Royal British Legion branch in Sandy, together with Sandy Town Council, has organised a parade and church service to pay respect to the fallen.

The parade is on Sunday, November 10, and will start from Swan Lane at 10.50am, stopping at the War Memorial on Bedford Road, for an act of remembrance and wreath laying. It will then move on to St Swithun’s Church for a Service of Remembrance at 11.30am. After the service there will be a parade back to Market Square where the parade will be dismissed.

Other Remembrances:

Saturday, November 9 - Act of remembrance and wreath Laying at Everton Church, starting at 10.55am.

Sunday, November 10 - A parade and church service organised by Great Barford Parish Council. The parade starts opposite the Post Office at 2.45pm, followed by wreath laying and a church service.

Monday, November 11 - Act of remembrance and reading of the names from the War Memorial on Bedford Road, Sandy, at 11am.