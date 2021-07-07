Long term answers wanted as Stotfold's Pix Brook bursts its banks again

Residents and authorities battled flood water when Stotfold’s Pix Brook burst its banks.

The Pix Brook flows under the natural low point of Brook Street close to its junction with Coppice Mead, Hazel Grove and Wycklond Close, with the water passing through two small culverts.

However, on June 18, the culverts were blocked by timbers and reeds carried from upstream and caused the water level “to rapidly rise” and flood the nearby area from approximately 5pm - 6.30/7pm.

Pix Brook flooded on June 18. Photo: Stotfold Town Council.

Highlighting that the flooding is a recurring issue, Councillor Alan Cooper, Stotfold Town Mayor, said: “It remains a matter of debate as to whether the situation has been worsened by large scale developments within Stotfold and upstream in the direction of Letchworth where the flow comes from? A permanent, long term solution is urgently needed!”

When alerted to the emergency, Central Beds Council worked with the Stotfold Emergency Group, advised the community to prepare their flood kits, provided additional sandbags and deployed its emergency volunteer commander to work with volunteers from Midshires Search and Rescue and the 4x4 Response Team.

CBC also checked on the welfare of residents and prepared a place to go in the event that an evacuation had been required.

Fire and Rescue, the Internal Drainage Board and Anglian Water were notified, too.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Beds Council said: “At the time of the flooding, a yellow weather warning had been issued for severe rain. The community response to the flooding was well established and combined with our efforts will have protected homes.”