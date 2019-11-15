‘Moving’ Sandy Remembrance honours soldiers

Proud Sandy residents gathered to honour the town’s fallen soldiers and support a moving Remembrance Sunday service and parade on November 10.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman, said: “It was wonderful to see how many people of all ages gathered along Bedford Road in Sandy on Sunday morning to witness and take part in the town’s community act of Remembrance.

Parade on Bedford Road. Photo: Steve Liddle.

“The parade’s large number was made up of members of the Royal British Legion, Sandy Town Council, the Army Cadet Force, the Air Training Corps, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Girls Brigade, Brownie, Guide, Beaver, Cub and Scout Packs, Sandy Schools, and the public, all led by the 1 st Sandy Scout and Guide Reunion Band.

“The unseasonably strong morning sun warmed the assembly at the war memorial throughout the moving ceremony and wreath laying, and after this, as the parade marched on, flanked by local residents, towards St Swithun’s Church.

“The parade route was lined with large poppies, fitted to the lamp posts, which were generously sponsored by the public, businesses and community organisations of Sandy, in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

“Rev Huw Davies led a lovely Remembrance service, which also included readings by Deputy Lieutenant for Bedfordshire, Tim Sills DL and Sandy’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Martin Pettitt.

Flag Bearers in church. Photo: Steve Liddle.

“The standard bearers then led the procession out from the church to the High Street. The parade re-formed and marched back to the Market Square to be addressed by the Royal British Legion branch chairman and dismissed.

“Sandy Town Council and the Royal British Legion Sandy and District Branch would like to thank everyone who joined in with these events, to remember and honour the sacrifices of those who have served across all conflicts.”