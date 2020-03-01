New Biggleswade skatepark set to open this summer

A detailed design for the new Chambers Way skatepark in Biggleswade has been signed off by Central Bedfordshire Council with construction work set to start in April.

The £200,000 project was developed with input from local skateboarders and BMX and scooter riders of all ages and abilities and is set to open in the summer.

The design. For full images and more information, visit: https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/info/87/active_lifestyles/681/biggleswade_skatepark

It will feature quarterpipes, a 360º rollover and two volcanoes as well as sensor-controlled LED lighting. The existing wooden fence will be removed as part of the scheme.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We believe that by working with users and our design partners, Maverick Industries, we have come up with a unique and exciting format that challenges the most expert, but also meets the needs of the less experienced.

“It was great to see some younger skaters and riders engaging in the design process as they will be the future users of the skatepark.

“The new design will also help to reduce noise for local residents, and we will be upgrading the lighting and CCTV to help users feel safe.”

CBC Cllr Dr Hayley Whitaker, of Biggleswade South, said: “We used to have a skatepark there before but it was deemed unsafe. It had been there quite some time and it had started to degrade.

“We assigned Maverick in the autumn, and they have been a fantastic company to work with. I’m very impressed.

“I have been to a number of their consultations and meeting with skaters and residents. Maverick are skaters themselves, so they understand how skaters work and what they want from skate parks.”

The new park will be made from polished concrete to help reduce the noise of the wheels, while there will also be an earth bank round the site to help mitigate the sound.

Cllr Whitaker added: “If you look on Maverick’s website the skate parks look like works of art, rather than something industrial looking.

“We’re going to integrate benches and other things so people [in the nearby] park, will look at the skate park and be inspired to have a go. We want to make the two areas work together.”