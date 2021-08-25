New skate park on the horizon for Sandy as Town Council appoints contractor

There'll be flips and tricks in celebration as plans are underway for a new skate park at Sandy's Sunderland Road Recreation Ground.

Sandy Town Council is excited to announce that, following a tender process, it has resolved to appoint Maverick Skateparks as its preferred contractor to partner with in the design, consultation and build of a new skatepark facility in Sandy.

The new facility will be constructed in Sunderland Road Recreation Ground, on the same site as the existing skatepark which has reached the end of its life and needs replacement. It will be of concrete construction, for a high-quality finish and better durability over time.

The old skatepark. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman, said: "Maverick is a leading skatepark provider, who have designed and built quality skateparks across the country. It is a skater-run business which specialises in spray concrete skateparks and the council is keen to utilise their experience and expertise throughout the project, from fundraising to completion.

"The future of the new skatepark remains dependent on securing the remaining amount required to realise the project."

Cllr Stuart Paterson, chairman of the Skatepark working group, said: “The council was delighted to learn that it has been successful in a bid for a £25,000 grant from Central Bedfordshire Council’s Community Asset Fund. This considerable contribution is a great boost to the ongoing fundraising stage of the project.”

The grant award brings the current total of monies raised through grants and S106 contributions to approximately £69,000. As part of the new partnership, Maverick Skateparks will assist the council in its future fundraising efforts.

The council will now begin working with Maverick on the public engagement, design and consultation stages of the project for a new skatepark in Sandy.