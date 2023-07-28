Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner has welcomed a new government initiative to ensure the “most appropriate” agency is on hand to give urgent mental health support to those in need.

On Wednesday (July 26) the government announced an agreement to support mental health care and free up police time.

In many cases the police are not the most appropriate agency to respond to mental health incidents. When police attend it can result in greater distress for people with mental health needs. It also prevents police officers from carrying out their other duties.

Festus Akinbusoye. Image supplied by OPCC

In the announcement, the government said local health partners and police forces in England will work to end “the inappropriate involvement of police” where no crime is being committed, or there is no threat to safety.

This agreement emphasises the need for local partners to work towards handovers happening within one hour when police officers take a person in a mental health crisis to a health setting under the Mental Health Act.

When the threshold for police involvement is not met, partners will agree on the best health-based approach.

Police and crime commissioner Festus Akinbusoye said: “I have made no secret of my view that policing plays too big a role in the care and support of vulnerable people who can be better supported by other agencies.

“Right Care Right Person is exactly the sort of initiative that I have wanted to see happening and I am glad to see it is starting to gather pace in terms of delivery.

“People rightly expect police officers to be out there fighting crime, while properly trained medical professionals are much better placed to provide people in situations such as mental health crisis with the care they need.

“I will be closely monitoring the progress of this project and it has my full support if it can deliver better care for people, as well as helping the police focus on their core role of combating crime,” he said.

The police will continue to respond to cases where there’s a need to investigate a crime, or to protect people from an immediate risk of serious harm.

The new National Partnership Agreement has been signed by the Home Office, Department of Health and Social Care, National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), NHS England, the College of Policing and The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC).

Through this agreement health services and police forces should develop protocols that best meet the needs of their local population.

This includes seeking the views of patients, alongside assessing the additional resources.

