Plans for 60 homes in Shefford include new access road into academy to ease traffic

A planning application is being submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) for 60 properties on 3.83 hectares of land in Shefford.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which would be situated to the east of Hitchin Road, says it will have a mix of open market, affordable (both rental and shared ownership), older persons’ homes and self-build plots.

The development would also provide potential for a new access into the Samuel Whitbread School from the roundabout on Hitchin Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Braes Hall, chartered surveyors, land agents and planning and development consultants, on behalf of landowners, the Hale Trust, said: "The development would allow the school traffic to be diverted out of the centres of towns and villages within the school’s catchment area onto the by-passes, thus relieving traffic congestion during peak hours.

The proposed site to the east of Hitchin Road. Image supplied by Braes Hall Ltd.

"At present, the amount of school traffic using the existing access on Clifton Road is a significant cause of inconvenient to the local community, especially with the associated on-street parking, which has resulted in a number of minor accidents."

Along the length of the proposed new access into the school would be a four metre wide combined footpath and cycleway to encourage students to cycle to school.

In addition, as part of the application, the 1.74 hectare field situated to the north of Shefford Road, between the settlements of Shefford and Clifton, would be gifted to the local community for recreational and leisure activities "with the objective of safeguarding this important open space into the future".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Braes Hall spokesman said: "This would satisfy one of the ‘Green Aspiration’ objectives set out in the emerging Neighbourhood Plan for Clifton."

Commenting on the town of Shefford, they added: "It is identified in the adopted Central Bedfordshire Local Plan as a ‘Minor Service Centre’ and is one of the most sustainable locations for new housing growth.

"The site itself is well located on the edge of the town, within easy walking distance of local schools, health centre and pharmacy, and the High Street."

A new permissive public right of way would also be created, running from Hitchin Road down to Shefford Road, opening up the possibility of circular walks around the town and village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would aim to "satisfy another of the green aspirations within the village Neighbourhood Plan".

A preliminary application was submitted to CBC earlier this year for discussion and the comments made by the planning officer, in his response, have been "taken into consideration in developing the proposal".

The site is adjacent to the town’s southern boundary and the recent development along Pomona Way on the opposite side of the road has extended the built-up area of the town on that side.

Braes Hall concluded: "The development will include open spaces with tree lined streets, providing an ‘edge of town’ environment... together with enhancing the existing landscape by thickening out the boundary hedgerows to improve wildlife habitat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Work undertaken by various consultants has shown that there are no contaminants on the land, the development will not give rise to any on- or off-site flooding issues, there are no protected species or habitats presently on the site, the proposed landscaping will enhance the overall biodiversity, and there is no significant archaeologicalevidence below the ground.”

Before the application is submitted to CBC, residents are welcome to contact Braes Hall via [email protected] and email feedback.