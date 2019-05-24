Sandy Council looking for candidates

Sandy Town Council is looking to co-opt new members to fill vacant seats representing Pinnacle and Fallowfield Wards. The town clerk and existing members of the council are happy to talk to potential candidates about what is involved; contact members direct using the details on the website and/or contact the clerk via the town council office to arrange a visit and find out more.

Expressions of interest are invited from applicants who must be over 18 and be an elector, live or work in or near Sandy and be a citizen of the EU or the Commonwealth. Application forms and more information can be found on the town council’s website www.sandytowncouncil.gov.uk or by direct application to the town council offices at 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy. Completed forms must be submitted to the town clerk no later than 5pm on Tuesday, June 18.