Share ideas about future of Biggleswade at council's annual assembly

By Jo Robinson
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
The event poster. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.The event poster. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.
The event poster. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.
Have your say about Biggleswade as the town council invites the community to its annual assembly.

People can come along to The Old Court House, Saffron Road, on Tuesday (April 29) at 7.30pm.

There will be an opportunity to:

> Hear from the mayor and committee chairs about the past year’s achievements and ongoing work

> Discuss local issues

> Share ideas and suggestions for the future of the town

Biggleswade Town Council stated: "Your voice matters. Come along and get involved in shaping our community."

Related topics:Biggleswade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice