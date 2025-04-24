Share ideas about future of Biggleswade at council's annual assembly
Have your say about Biggleswade as the town council invites the community to its annual assembly.
People can come along to The Old Court House, Saffron Road, on Tuesday (April 29) at 7.30pm.
There will be an opportunity to:
> Hear from the mayor and committee chairs about the past year’s achievements and ongoing work
> Discuss local issues
> Share ideas and suggestions for the future of the town
Biggleswade Town Council stated: "Your voice matters. Come along and get involved in shaping our community."
