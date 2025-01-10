Shefford area MP pledges to stand up to "unscrupulous" managing agents and reform leashold system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alistair Strathern MP is one of over 60 Labour MPs who are pledging to hold ‘exploitative’ managing agents to account as part of a new group cracking down on the leasehold system.

The Member of Parliament for Hitchin, whose constituency covers Henlow, Shefford, Stotfold and Arlesey, met with FirstPort, the UK’s biggest leasehold managing agent, yesterday (Thursday) to explain “rip-off service charges, lack of transparency and shoddy customer service”.

FirstPort Managing Director Martin King heard testimonials from constituents, who described three common complaints: excessive service charge rises, failure to complete vital building maintenance work, and a lack of responsiveness from FirstPort when they raised concerns.

FirstPort are the largest property management company in the UK who manage over 300,000 properties nationwide. They are contracted by freeholders to carry out building maintenance work in properties inhabited by leaseholders, who own their own flats.

A spokesperson from The FirstPort Group thanked MPs for their “time and valuable contributions”.

During the meeting, the MPs demanded that senior FirstPort management meet with their constituents, that FirstPort provide a hotline so MPs can raise complaints directly with Firstport HQ and get them resolved fast, and that they offer full transparency to all residents about their service charges.

A spokesperson from The FirstPort Group said: “The meeting with MPs allowed for meaningful discussions about the changes and challenges affecting our industry. It also provided an opportunity to highlight the improvements we are making to better serve our customers.

"We listened to the concerns raised by MPs and we are committed to responding to the requests raised in the meeting, as well as working with the MPs on a longer term basis to demonstrate how the changes we are making at FirstPort will improve services.”

David Pinto-Duschinsky MP, who co-chaired the meeting with FirstPort, said: “I’ve had dozens and dozens of complaints about FirstPort’s unacceptable service charge hikes, poor service and lack of responsiveness and transparency. All too often they are using leaseholders as little more than cash cows to be milked for every penny. People are paying more and more, and getting less and less.

“Enough is enough. This group of Labour MPs has come together to do everything we can to hold these unscrupulous managing agents to account. We strongly support everything the government intends to do to reform the leasehold system, and are determined to do all we can alongside that to hold failing managing agents to account.”