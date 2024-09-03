'Shops looted, drug dealing, needles in parks': concern as Central Bedfordshire safety strategy 'not thorough enough'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A strategy for tackling crime in Central Bedfordshire has been rejected by councillors for not being thorough enough.

The local Community Safety Partnership priorities for the district were criticised by representatives of different political parties.

These focused on “identifying and disrupting cuckooing, tackling flytipping and its serious violence statutory duty”, according to a report to a Central Bedfordshire Council meeting held on August 22.

Developing the strategy involves identifying future legislation, trends and opportunities, said the report.

Crime news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

The partnership includes CBC, Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, BLMK Integrated Care Board and Bedfordshire Probation Service.

“This strategy aligns with the priorities of the Chief Constable and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner, both of whom were consulted throughout the process,” explained Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen.

Independent Houghton Regis East councillor Pat Hamill described himself as “a little disappointed”, saying: “We’ve three priorities and it should be five.

“We’re going through a period where we’re having our shops looted, not shoplifting. There’s not a mention of off road bikes. Other than that I support it.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey said: “This doesn’t reflect some of the major issues we’re suffering locally.

“We’ve shoplifting on such a huge scale it’s really quite terrifying. We’ve drug dealing, which is so blatant it’s unbelievable. We’ve residents terrorised because of the anti-social behaviour.

“We’ve children finding needles in the park. It’s now becoming dangerous for a parent to take their child out. We need much stronger priorities than this. I feel incredibly disappointed.

“In Leighton Buzzard, we lack a venue where community groups can provide the support and help people need.”

Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell warned: “This council may use this report as an excuse to reduce our excellent safer central teams.

“I worry when we come to budgeting the safer central will be dismissed as an unnecessary expense. We’ve a marvellous team of workers and we need to recruit more.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts said: “There’s plenty of good stuff in the report, but much that’s of concern to our residents which isn’t included in the priorities that we find very concerning.”

Labour Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan added: “It’s my fear the strategy for reducing anti-social behaviour is to continue doing what we’re doing.

“It’s not enough. It doesn’t reference anything to do with nuisance motorbikes, which is a massive problem in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.”

Independent Flitwick councillor Heather Townsend suggested: “It doesn’t reflect what I see on the ground.

“I would expect to see more about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour. I wasn’t thinking that flytipping would be top of my list. I’d like to see we listen to residents and mirror what is needed.”

Independent Biggleswade councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “We can’t shirk all our responsibilities as a council and put everything on to our local police. I’m interested to see how we implement this.”

Councillors declined to support the priorities and recommendations agreed for Central Bedfordshire in the strategy, with six votes in favour, 15 against and 27 abstentions.

Do you have concerns about crime in your area? Email: [email protected] and tell us more.