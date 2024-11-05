Specialist contractor needed to fix Biggleswade street lights - but they won't visit until 2025

The Biggleswade community has been left in the dark as a number of street lights on Saxon Drive aren't working.

It has been an ongoing issue in the road for around 18 months, but the latest blackout is worrying people as the winter months draw in.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) says that a "specialist external contractor" has now been asked to carry out further tests – but this won't be until 2025 – and that its own team will be taking a look this week.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Grant Fage, of Biggleswade East, claimed: "The street lights are under control of the council. But there are circuits that some of the new developments are accessing and it is quite possible that this has been interfering with the running of the lights.

Saxon Drive in darkness with only the traffic lights providing a source of light. Image supplied by: Councillor Grant Fage.

"CBC have a contract with Milestone Infrastructure who carry out the repairs, but my understanding is that they need to bring in outside expertise because they can't identify the cause of what is stopping the lights working.

"I was told hopefully 'in the next few weeks', but I raised the issue a few weeks ago, hence I've been chasing."

Councillor Fage estimates that at least eight lights aren't working.

He added: "I've concerns, particularly for children who are leaving after school clubs at 4.30/4.45pm, as it's dark by that time. I don't want children having to use that road without lights.

"Then there's people who leave the nearby leisure centre.

"People are driving along and having their headlights up brighter - it's more like driving down a busy country lane, rather than an important relief road for the town.

"I think people's patience is rightly wearing thin."

Councillor John Baker, executive member for Finance and Highways at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "We’ve investigated issues raised about lighting in the area over recent months but, because the problems are intermittent, it has been difficult to pinpoint the cause.

"A specialist external contractor has now been asked to carry out further tests to understand what the issues are. Due to the nature of their work, their schedule means that they won’t be able to do that until early 2025. In the meantime, we will return to the site this week to conduct further tests and see what more we can do.”