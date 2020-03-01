Urgent calls for crossing near Biggleswade school after two children reportedly hit by cars

The Biggleswade community is claiming ‘enough is enough’ and urging Central Bedfordshire Council to establish a crossing near Edward Peake School after two children were reportedly hit by cars.

It is claimed that both pupils were hit in the space of just over a week as they crossed Potton Road during the autumn term. Yet despite the alarm bells that rang for many parents, the community was dismayed that a crossing was not established in the dark winter months.

The area near the Hand Car Wash. Photo: Google.

It is said that the youngsters in question were not seriously injured, but residents are arguing that it is just a matter of time before another child is struck.

Pauline Worsley, a childminder who witnessed the first incident, told the Chronicle: “It’s one of the busiest roads in Biggleswade, with the amount of traffic.

“A boy was knocked by a car and the lady who’d been driving was in a right state, bless her. She stopped and was talking to the boy, and took him home to his mum.

“He didn’t fall on the floor, but I couldn’t believe it, not after speaking to Hayley [Cllr Whitaker] just days before and saying that my dread was there would be an accident. It’s frightening.”

However, the community’s fears were shaken again, as it is claimed that just over one week later, a girl was hit on Potton Road.

The speed limit is 30mph, but residents argue that many people drive faster, while parents continue to fear that planned housing growth will only worsen the problem.

The Potton Road accidents happened near the Hand Car Wash, as there is an alleyway from the school which runs nearby the business.

Pauline also claimed there should be better, “more visible” signs along the stretch of road to warn of school children, and noted parents’ frustrations at the lack of a school crossing patrol officer.

CBC Councillor Dr Hayley Whitaker, said: “I have been pushing [CBC leader] James Jamieson and the Head of Highways to bring forward the work. But we still have dark nights; the council has been slow to take action.”

Cllr Whitaker says she has been told the work will take place at Easter.

The Biggleswade Chronicle contacted Central Bedfordshire Council for a comment about the proposed works, but was informed they could not yet confirm whether the crossing would be completed at Easter.

The spokesman told the newspaper this was because there was still a number of legal steps to take, such us consulting with the public.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: “Across our area and nationally, recruiting school crossing officers is proving very difficult.

“The role at this school has been offered four times without success in the last two years.

“We have also offered to train and equip volunteers, but no-one has come forward.

“Installing a lights-controlled crossing on Potton Road between Nursery Close and Shamrock and Silvermead is something we are actively pursuing but national rules mean a strict process has to be followed. We are working hard to work through these mandatory steps as swiftly as possible.

“Bedfordshire Police tell us that, fortunately, only one pupil has been involved in a minor injury accident in the immediate vicinity of the school in the last five years.”