Visit Sandy for Christmas lights switch-on

There’s plenty of sparkle and magic in Sandy this weekend, as residents and families are invited to come and admire its beautiful lights, while enjoying Yuletide stalls and delicious food.

The Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights, in partnership with Sandy Town Council, are inviting residents to immerse themselves in festive fun at the Christmas Lights Switch-On in the Market Square on Sunday, December 1.

Christmas lights in Sandy, 2018. Credit: Steve Liddle.

Visitors can enjoy food and drink stalls, gifts and treats, a fun fair, Santa’s grotto, street entertainment and they can meet some of Father Christmas’s reindeer.

The event will start at 12.30pm, with the lights switch-on at 4.30pm.

This year’s Sandy Carnival Prince and Princess, Luke Robinson and Autumn Frost, will be switching on the lights with the Town Mayor, Cllr Michael Scott and his wife, Lynda Scott.